It’s been a bumpy year financially for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and every day, the line of cars waiting for food stretches well over a mile to the food bank at 9541 Plaza Circle in the Lower Valley.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger CEO Susan Goodell is a little worried. Donations are trickling in and additional funding from federal emergency dollars in the hands of the city and county governments is not expected until next year.
“We’re distributing about 9.5 million pounds a month right now, and that’s down from the summer when we were doing over 12 million pounds,” she said. “That has been a manpower issue because we lost the National Guard.
“We were hoping that between fundraising this holiday season and being able to attract additional volunteers that we might be able to reopen one or more of the sites we’ve had to close, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll have enough donations this holiday season to do that.
“So, we’re holding our breath.”
While the food bank had to close two of its major distribution points, it still supplies smaller distribution points – churches, soup kitchens and shelters.
“On an average day, we will give a week’s worth of food to about 2,700 families at our main location,” Goodell said. “That does not count the food distributions we do through our 550 mobile pantries, 132 agency partners and home deliveries.”
El Paso businessman Tanny Berg, the food bank’s founder and board vice president, said he is all in and “committed to this cause” because of whom they serve.
“Forty-two percent are under 9 years old and 28% are 75 years old or older,” he said. “So the vast majority of the people we serve are either under 9 or over 75.
“Those are the people most at risk. The rest are single moms and single dads. I think people sometimes lose perspective of who the hungry are because we see some guy on the street with a sign saying, ‘Will work for food.’ But they aren’t the ones who access food from the food bank.”
Meanwhile, the food bank’s leadership is waiting to see what the city and county will do with the federal emergency funds they have on hand but have yet to commit.
“The situation is dire because we don’t know whether what we will have will serve what we need for the next three to six months,” he said. “That’s why it’s dire. We can’t predict the future, but as the only food bank, we have to be ready for everything, and we’re not.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call and (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.