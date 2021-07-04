Progress321, a nonprofit leadership group for El Paso professionals, is relaunching its initiative that reconnects El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez expats with the region.
El Paso Everywhere was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the event is back this year and will be held from Sept. 15 to 18. Progress321 also has a number of events planned around 915 Day, or Sept. 15, including a city proclamation.
“We’ve long known our region exports our talent,” said J.J. Childress, president of Progress321. “They go to some of the highest echelons of other communities and companies. But just because you leave El Paso doesn’t mean you can’t continue to give back. We give them the opportunity to continue to support the growth of our community.”
El Paso’s population growth has been stagnant for many years, mostly due to people leaving the city. And El Paso leaders have long worried about the high number of college-educated young people that leave.
El Paso Everywhere is aimed at showing El Paso natives living in other cities just how much the borderland has changed since they left, and to sell the region as a great place to work, invest or relocate their businesses.
The deadline for applications to El Paso Everywhere is July 15. Progress321 said the program has received about 20 applications so far and more spots available.
In 2019, El Paso Everywhere was more of a conference-style event, where participants stayed mostly in one location. The format has changed this year to put the city at the forefront and will feature hotel happy hour tours, wine stops to Zin Valle, lunch in Juárez and more.
For expats that can’t make it back to El Paso, Progress321 will be selling “915 Day” boxes that will include local products, including a desert-rain-smelling Chaparral Hydrosol spray made by El Pasoan Kyle Alvarado, as well as a bag of the Dispute house coffee from the Taft Diaz restaurant in Downtown.
Childress said Progress321 wants to highlight all El Paso has to offer, from the culture and lifestyle stuff to business resources. That includes the construction of the new children’s museum and the USMCA trade agreement that was signed last year.
He said Progress321 is funded through community support. For the 2019 El Paso Everywhere event, sponsors included El Paso Electric, Microsoft, Ghostlight Creative, El Paso Community Foundation and Hotel Indigo.
“We have several large community investors that see the value in making sure we don’t lose touch with our most precious asset, which is our people and talent,” Childress said.
In addition to the El Paso Everywhere event, Progress321 also supports affiliate groups of El Pasoans in other cities that raise scholarship funds for El Paso students going to college in other cities.
Progress321’s mission is to “bring together emerging leaders with established trailblazers and foster meaningful, actionable progress in our region.”
“I think El Paso is unique in that when you leave you still feel so connected and protective and want to brag about your city,” said Tresa Rockwell, executive director of Progress321. “Our goal is to get people to be that voice for us.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
