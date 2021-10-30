Raised in Coahuila, Mexico, Patricia Flores-Warnock grew up being told that the roles and responsibilities of a woman should remain in domesticity. But her interests went against the traditional grain.
As a teen, she convinced her father to allow her to work in his iron welding shop and dreamed of opening her own business. Her determination challenged gender roles then and continues to do so now as she starts her own business, FloWar Construction LLC.
“You don’t see too many women in construction and sometimes it’s hard. But I love what I do,” said Flores-Warnock, owner and chief executive of FloWar. “I would like to create a lasting impact on El Paso through my company by doing everything we can to build the city up.”
On Oct. 20, the Small Business Development Center at El Paso Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for FloWar Construction during National Business Women’s Week.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t see everything you have achieved until someone else reflects on it.”
Flores-Warnock is no stranger to the El Paso business world. She co-owns the city’s Tropical Smoothie Café franchise and Marco’s Pizza with her partner, Kaleb Warnock. FloWar Construction is her first solo venture.
When she first arrived in the U.S. in 2013, Flores-Warnock worked as a Starbucks barista.
“My parents taught me the value of hard work,” she said. “They were a great example of how everyone has their own time to shine and I believe my time is now. I never give up, I always respect and I keep pushing forward.”
The groundbreaking ceremony opened with a blessing over the property at 4830 Transmountain – the future grounds of FloWar Construction’s corporate office, the city’s sixth Tropical Smoothie Café and El Paso’s third Marco’s Pizza. Flores-Warnock said they will create 100 jobs.
Audrey Marrufo, the training coordinator at the Small Business Development Center, said the couple have been clients of the center since they opened their first Tropical Smoothie Café in El Paso in April 2016.
“When you meet someone with so much passion and determination like Patricia, who is paving the way for women in a male-dominated industry, you just can’t help but get on board,” Marrufo said.
The center provided startup assistance for FloWar Construction and helped it navigate the world of government contracting.
“The Small Business Development Center is a great resource for starting a business,” Flores-Warnock said. “They have helped me for years. If you have a question, they have an answer. I highly recommend it to everyone looking to start a business.”
