Recommended by medical experts, protective masks are awfully hard to come by in these days of COVID-19 in El Paso.
So nurses are making them for patients and co-workers, moms are sewing them for family and friends, and Sergio Marrufo and his partners are doing it to stay in business.
That business, Team Branding Shop, was making custom uniforms and athletic uniforms, but things went flat in a hurry when schools and private leagues canceled their sports programs, said partner Sergio Marrufo.
“We’re basically in the T-shirt business,” Marrufo said. “We do screen printing and embroidery, and we lost about 97% of our orders because of the coronavirus.
“But Tony Romo, our manufacturing partner, called us and said, ‘Why don’t you do masks?’ I wasn’t really interested because, honestly, I didn’t see the need, and I was depressed because of the business that we lost.”
But they did some brainstorming and decided to try making masks to see if anybody wanted them. They were in for a surprise.
“We started uploading designs on Facebook, and it took off like wildfire,” Marrufo said. “We’ve been getting orders for as few as eight pieces to, like, 300 at a time.”
They started with a basic black mask and another design saying “El Paso Stronger” and then offered businesses the opportunity to get their logos on masks in orders as small as 10 masks.
The logos turned out to be popular, a little too popular because the partners ran into design problems and technical difficulties and had a hard time keeping up with orders.
“We encountered so many problems because we’d never done this before,” Marrufo said.
Last week, they eliminated logos and other designs and went back to the original black and El Paso Stronger masks.
“Right now, that’s starting to pick up, and hopefully, we can start bringing in more people,” he said. “We’ve got the ball rolling, and I’m thinking we’re going to be making 500 to 600 masks a day.”
Romo said they’re taking orders for the one-size masks, going for $6 and $10, by phone at (915) 356-5837 or through the company’s Facebook page.
Then, they can be picked up at the Team Branding Shop inside the beige warehouse at 1049 Eastside Rd. between Airway and Hawkins.
“We’re planning on having inventory soon, so people can just come in and just buy them,” Romo said. “At the moment, I don’t know of anybody else who’s doing masks.
“That’s why we decided to tackle it.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
