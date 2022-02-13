An increasing number of El Pasoans have tapped the desert sun to power their homes over the past decade. But those who live in apartments or houses that don’t, or can’t, have solar panels on the roof have had few options.
El Paso Electric has begun the process of expanding its Community Solar program, an alternative to rooftop solar that was launched in 2017 but has had a waiting list. The program gives customers the opportunity to tap solar power by subscribing to energy produced by large-scale solar farms owned by the utility – something like a community garden but for energy.
The company recently announced it has released a request for proposal, soliciting offers for the engineering and construction of a 10-megawatt solar generating facility, coupled with an optional 3-megawatt battery storage system. Power produced by the facility would be made available to subscribers, expanding the Community Solar program.
All proposals are due by April 4, and the target operating date for the solar facility is May 2024, according to the RFP.
Right now, the program draws power from a 3-megawatt solar facility with 33,060 solar panels in Far East El Paso and a 2-megawatt solar facility in Northeast. A company spokesperson said it has 2,273 customers enrolled and a waiting list of 100 people.
For more information, visit EPElectric.com.
