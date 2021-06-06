El Paso community leaders and businesspeople formally welcomed El Paso Electric CEO Kelly Tomblin to the Sun City at a reception hosted by the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region Tuesday at the Manor at Ten Eleven.
Attendees included U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and YWCA board members and staff. Those who were “okay with hugs and hand shakes” wore large green stickers that said so. The vaccinated wore stickers that said, “I am fully vaccinated.”
Tomblin was named chief executive of El Paso Electric last summer when Infrastructure Investments Fund completed its purchase of the utility in a $4.3-billion buyout, ushering in a lot of change at the 120-year-old utility. Her first day on the job in El Paso – a city that was new to her and her husband – was in September 2020, when COVID cases were rising and introductions had to be made by Zoom or phone.
Tomblin has worked for more than 25 years in the energy industry in markets throughout the United States, Caribbean, United Kingdom and Latin America. Before coming to El Paso, she was CEO of INTREN, an Illinois-based company that builds gas and electric utility infrastructure.
Her book, “100 Days of Doing Power Differently,” was published in 2018 and explores power and leadership in the #metoo era.
