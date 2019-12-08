El Paso voters in District 3 and District 6, which encompass portions of the Eastside, Far East and Mission Valley, are being called back to the polls to decide who will represent them on City Council.
Early voting runs through Dec. 10, and Election Day is Dec. 14. For more information, including polling locations, go online to epcountyvotes.com.
In the East-Central District 3 race, Rep. Cassandra Hernandez is trying to retake the council seat she was evicted from under a rarely invoked provision of the Texas Constitution because one of her volunteers accidentally posted a Facebook page Aug. 19 showing her as a candidate for mayor.
A month later, a divided City Council voted 4-3 to call a special election to fill her seat. She opted to run again to finish the four-year term she was elected to in 2017, dropping any idea of running for mayor.
Hernandez, 32 and a single mother, is now a hold-over member of council, juggling her official duties with a slogging, door-to-door campaign.
But she faces an aggressive newcomer, real estate agent Will Veliz, 25, who has support from Mayor Dee Margo’s allies and is running a better financed campaign that is highly critical of Hernandez.
“The fact that we’re even having this race is outrageous to me,” said Veliz, who contends that the errant announcement posted by her volunteer was her fault and not the only problem in her organization.
“I hear across the district that it’s hard to reach her, and she doesn’t even have a satellite office,” he said. “People say my campaign has been a breath of fresh air. I will have a satellite office to make sure I incorporate everybody.”
He has also gone after Hernandez in his door hangars and mail-out fliers for her recent vote in support of a proposed cite-and-release policy for people caught with small amounts of marijuana and for supporting three tax increases in a row.
Hernandez, who previously worked under former District 2 city Rep. Susie Byrd, has the support of both the police and fire unions. But the police union’s president spoke against the catch-and-release proposal at City Council last month.
Veliz also opposes it.
“We already have a program initiated by the district attorney,” he said, referring to the First Chance Program, which defers a conviction for first-time offenders who’ve been arrested and charged for possession.
Hernandez said it’s the arrest and charge that is the problem with the district attorney’s program and notes that the council hasn’t adopted a cite-and-release policy yet but did authorize more study of it.
Nonetheless, she said, Veliz sent out a mailer saying she’s “making it easy for crime offenders.”
“Even the DPS is practicing cite and release,” Hernandez said. “But here, they’re arresting people for minor possession.
“His negative ad also leads voters to believe it’s for any misdemeanor offense when it isn’t.”
Allowed in Texas since 2007, Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio are among the Texas cities that have adopted cite-and-release policies regarding marijuana possession.
Veliz is also critical of Hernandez for joining five other city representatives in August to override Margo’s veto of a 6.8% property tax increase in support of a budget his administration had originally proposed and supported.
“I would have supported the veto for a lower tax rate,” Veliz said.
Mayoral vetoes are rare events for El Paso city government, and having a supermajority of six representatives vote to override a veto is rarer still.
In the case of the August override, the full council approved a $458 million general fund and supporting tax rate that, Hernandez said, the council had worked on for weeks and were submitted by Margo to address longstanding problems that had been inadequately addressed for years – chiefly, street paving.
The city’s $1.04 billion total budget includes the El Paso Water and El Paso International Airport operations and federal funds not counted in the general fund.
The mayor, under fire for a third tax increase in a row, surprised the council with the veto and called for a sharp budget reduction.
District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello called the veto “underhanded” in a column she wrote for the El Paso Times defending the council’s override.
“My biggest concerns are taxes, infrastructure and quality of life, but it takes taxes to pay for it,” Hernandez said. “Going door to door, I don’t see that constituents are so upset about my performance.
“I feel very confident that we will win this election, but it’s a matter of turning voters out and turnout is the biggest challenge during the holidays.”
