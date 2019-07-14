Strong hiring in El Paso over the first five months of the year suggests years of economic expansion is powering ahead despite worries over trade tensions and delays at border crossings.
El Paso employers added 2,600 jobs from January to May, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.5% in May – the lowest level recorded since at least 1990, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported.
“For workers, of course, that means there are more opportunities, and we’ve seen an uptick in wages,” said Federal Reserve economist Roberto Coronado. “But on the business side of the house, it means finding employees takes longer and is more difficult.
“They also have to pay higher wages because competition for those skills is much more intense.”
While the El Paso job market shows little sign of falling into another slump, the Fed’s El Paso Economic Indicators report points to one area of concern. Trade through area border crossings fell sharply in April, declining 11.7% from the same period year ago.
“The contraction in trade is likely linked to the recent long delays at the border crossings due to Customs and Border Protection officers being diverted to process migrants,” the report states.
In late March and early April, staffing shortages caused painful delays at border crossings and headaches for companies like El Paso-based W Silver Recycling, which moves as many as 50 trucks across the border each day.
“It’s not just that we couldn’t get product, but there were a significant amount of extra expenses,” including paying drivers for more hours and investing in extra trailers and storage, W Silver Recycling CEO Lane Gaddy said.
He added, “We cross at most every land port with Mexico, and while (the delays were) on everyone’s radar, it was much worse here.”
Waits at border crossings are “relatively back to normal,” Gaddy said, adding he expects companies to make up for the delays through increased production down the road. Still, he worries about the long-term impact.
One of the advantages of manufacturing in Mexico rather than China is its proximity to the United States and the ease of moving products to the massive U.S. market.
“Long term, I think there will be a little bit more hesitation among people as they look at Mexico,” Gaddy said.
Coronado, senior vice president in charge of the El Paso Federal Reserve office, said he is not overly concerned about the brief slump in trade.
“Things continue to be solid despite the headwinds,” he said.
Facing the tightest labor market in decades, employers are battling for qualified employees in El Paso as they are nationwide.
While some area restaurants have struggled to fill positions and slowed expansion plans, Arturo Alluin, co-owner of The Melting Pot on the Eastside, says he has been fortunate.
The fondue chain opened its first El Paso restaurant at the Fountains at Farah shopping center last September. They received more than 1,500 applications for 20 positions, Alluin said.
“I’ve seen a lot of restaurants with hiring banners, and that’s not been an issue for me,” he said
Even so, finding workers – especially qualified workers – can be challenging, and Alluin said he has had to invest more than he expected in employee training.
“It has been a big learning curve, and we’ve taken people one-by-one and retrained them,” he said. “It is rewarding to see them flourish and become better servers.”
Finding and retaining good restaurant managers has been especially challenging, Alluin said.
“That has been my Achilles heel, and it is for a lot of restaurants here in El Paso,” he said.
Over the first five months of the year, home sales were strong, according to the Fed report. Warehouse space also became scarcer as the industrial vacancy rate hit a record low, wages crept up and retail sales increased, boosting the El Paso business-cycle index, a key measure of the El Paso economy.
Nationally, the economic expansion is officially the longest on record this month. And in El Paso, “we have had a pretty good run as well,” Coronado said. “The interesting part is it is being propelled by the private sector and it’s broad based.”
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 143.