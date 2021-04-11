Although the pandemic and a year of back-and-forth lockdowns by state and local governments have impacted the region in many ways, the overall economy has remained mostly afloat.
Economic indicators show that El Paso and surrounding cities fared better than what had been predicted at the start of the pandemic last March.
But as re-openings in Texas and El Paso continue, there could be several challenges ahead, including getting more job vacancies filled.
Tom Fullerton, an economist at the University of Texas at El Paso who also heads the Border Region Modeling Project, said the economy did not fare as bad as estimates projected from last year.
The Border Region Modeling Project tracks a slew of economic indicators for its household economic stress index, including median home values, inflation rates and unemployment rates.
“In April 2020 the initial calculations estimated that the lockdown recession would move well beyond what was documented in the 2008-09 banking crisis,” Fullerton said. “Household economic stress definitely has increased relative to where it was 12 months ago, but it never approximated the levels during the 2009 recession.”
The three rounds of stimulus payments issued over the past year have helped to blunt the impact. Those payments of up to $1,200, $600 and $1,400 go further in a place like El Paso or Las Cruces compared to cities like Los Angeles or New York, which have significantly higher costs of living.
Fullerton said cities like El Paso, with poverty rates higher than the national average, have more households that don’t have access to a lot of cash and are limited in what they can borrow.
“Liquidity constrained households tend to spend transitory income boosts more than households that don’t have that,” Fullerton said. “Almost all households face budget constraints. But in impoverished economies, those tend to be more binding than they are in prosperous regions.”
Fullerton added that stimulus payments will also help lessen the impact of late utility and other must-pay bills, and that the payments are also boosting local business conditions.
“These cash injections from the federal government have been very effective in terms of neutralizing impacts of lockdown recession,” Fullerton said. “In 2020, unemployment rose as employment declined, in both Las Cruces and El Paso, yet personal income still increased in both metro economies. I believe that’s the only time in the economic history of El Paso and Las Cruces where employment has diminished but personal income has increased.”
“That’s how massive the stimulus packages were in 2020.”
Anecdotal reports have been emerging about businesses having a harder time filling open positions. It’s not uncommon to visit a restaurant and see a “now hiring” sign.
One thing that could have an impact on hiring is the additional federal unemployment benefits being issued since last year. The additional benefits were at $600 per week until they were lowered to $300 per week last month.
Those additional benefits will be in place until September.
Pia Orrenius, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said the Fed has not quantified the impact of additional unemployment benefits on El Paso’s employment rates.
She said an analysis has been done at the national level that showed two-thirds of workers were making more on unemployment than they were at their job.
“With $300 extra per week, that number may be closer to 50%, but basically for people who were making less than $20 per hour, they can be better off under unemployment benefits than they can be working,” Orrenius said. “Of course, there’s going to be an end in September, so they need to be forward-looking and need to be thinking about getting a job.”
“But, still, seven more months of unemployment benefits, certainly it does affect how actively people search for work.”
Unemployment claims in the El Paso area jumped in March to 8,737, up from 3,961 in February but still lower than the pandemic peak of April 2020, which saw 29,421 claims, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
