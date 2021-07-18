The vision for a new eye center in West El Paso is quickly coming into focus.
El Paso Eye Surgeons broke ground earlier this month on the 18,500-square-foot clinic and surgical center, which is scheduled to open next year at 955 Sunland Park Dr.
The center will have about 20 staff members, an ophthalmologist, optometrist and glaucoma fellow and will offer many services, including cataract and glaucoma care. It will also have space to conduct Food and Drug Administration clinical trials.
El Paso Eye Surgeons operates two clinics in the city, at 1201 N. Mesa in the Zach White Building and at 1200 Golden Key Circle on the Eastside.
“We don’t have our own surgical center, so by building what we are, we will be able to consolidate so patients won’t have to go to other facilities to receive the care we provide,” said Dr. Mark Gallardo, partner at El Paso Eye Surgeons.
He said the Westside office would close but that the Eastside location would likely remain open after the new facility is built.
El Paso Eye Surgeons is a “center of excellence” for micro-invasive glaucoma surgery, and Gallardo said doctors from across the world have visited to watch the specialized procedures.
Gallardo is originally from El Paso and graduated from Burges High School. He received his medical degree from Texas Tech in Lubbock and also did his residency there. He did a glaucoma fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
He joined Dr. Paul Gulbas at El Paso Eye Surgeons in 2006.
While many El Pasoans don’t have much interaction with an eye doctor outside a yearly glasses prescription renewal, more serious eye disorders affect the community.
Gallardo said glaucoma is prevalent among Hispanics, with about one in four getting the eye disease by age 80. Cataracts also become more prevalent the older you get.
“When we’re managing a patient that has cataracts, because of these micro-invasive tools we’re able to manage at the same time to try and control pressure with fewer or no medications, or use these tools to lower pressure without risk,” Gallardo said.
He said that while there are fewer eye specialists in this region than others, there is still a good amount and variety of care available.
“I think we have a good spectrum of eye care providers in El Paso,” Gallardo said. “Any region could use more, but I think with what we have in town we’re able to provide necessary care. Nobody is going without care; we just have to work a little harder.”
El Paso Eye Surgeons is also participating in 15 FDA clinical trials, Gallardo said.
Gallardo declined to specify how much he was investing in the new eye center.
“It’s one of those projects that creates a bit of stress, provides me with some personal risk,” Gallardo said. “But I believe the care we’re providing will allow for it to succeed.”
Root Architects is designing and building the project, the first design-build project for the local architecture firm, alongside EPRT Construction.
“It allows for the project to be delivered quicker. We’re able to avoid redesign and change fees because of that, and work through the project a lot quicker. It’s kind of a lean process,” said Chris Esper, principal at Root.
The eye center will be one half ambulatory surgical center and one half clinic, and will be designed as a calming space with a lot of natural light and emphasis on landscaping.
Gallardo said El Paso Eye Surgeons wanted a central location for the new eye center, which is behind Twin Peaks, south of Interstate 10 on Sunland Park Drive.
“It has very easy access, it just seemed right and helpful being close to Loop 375, for patients from Las Cruces and the Eastside. It does have access points for all parts of town,” Gallardo said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.