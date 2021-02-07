The Downtown Management District reported that it approved a record amount of grants in the first four months of the program year. Since Oct. 1, 2020, a total of $242,068 have been approved for façade, signage and lighting, pedestrian and mural improvements. Maximum grants are $10,000, or $25,000 depending on the specific program, and all grants require an equal match from the applicant.
About $30,000 is available for future grants, which are considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are online at http://downtownelpaso.com/downtown-grant- programs/ or call Terry Mais at (915) 400-2295.
In January, the DMD also announced an expansion of the DMD boundary to include the area known as Ballpark West, the area west and north of Southwest University Park.
Recent grants include:
• Courtron, LLC/Raul Aguirre, 313 E. Mills: façade, pedestrian corridor
• Stanton Street Development, LLC/Don Schneider/ Jeannette Franco, 601 Texas: façade, pedestrian corridor
• EP OHM Holdings, LLC/Augustin Montes, 209 N. Mesa: façade, signage and lighting
• Legate Co. Texas, LLC/ Rida Asfahani, 201 E. San Antonio: façade
• Fire Emoji, LLC/Jonathan Escalante, 533 W. Franklin: façade, signage and lighting
• Johnny Escalante/LFG Global LLC, 1031 Texas: façade, signage and lighting
Source: Downtown Management District
