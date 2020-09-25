The Hunt School of Dental Medicine began interviewing applicants for its inaugural class on Sept. 16.
Applicants were given the option of virtual or in-person interviews. Eighteen chose to be interviewed in-person and toured the school’s new facilities on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus in South-Central El Paso, according to a news release.
Set to open next year, the dental school is the first on the U.S.-Mexico border and first in 50 years to open in Texas. The dental school was approved by the Texas legislature in 2019 and was established with a $25 million gift from the Hunt Family Foundation and $6 million from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
El Paso has one of the lowest ratios of dentists to residents in the state, and the school is aimed at alleviating the acute shortage of dentists in West Texas.
