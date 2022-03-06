n the lead-up to last November’s Texas constitutional amendments election and the May election before it, a lot of attention was focused on the loss of COVID-19 amenities, like express curbside voting and extended early voting hours in Texas.
In this year’s primary elections, new requirements for mail-in ballot applications have come under fire from critics of Texas’ tougher voting laws.
El Paso County’s Elections Administrator Lisa Wise, who is not a fan of the changes, reported that as of Friday, her office had accepted 3,580 mail-in ballot applications and rejected 845, or 19% of the total.
The changes to Texas elections laws were included in Senate Bill 1, which was supported last year by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican legislators, who argued the changes would boost confidence in the election system. Critics said they would suppress turnout, especially among minority voters.
“There were 845 ballot applications rejected and 827 of those were due to Senate Bill 1 requirements,” said Wise, who has overseen El Paso elections for the past seven years. “If we didn’t have S.B. 1, we would have, like, 20 rejections.”
The biggest reason by far for the rejections is that the applicants wanting to vote by mail didn’t use the same last four numbers of their Social Security or driver’s license number in their application for a mail-in ballot that they used when they registered to vote months, years or decades ago.
If requests for a mail-in ballot reach the elections office and are rejected in time before an election, they are notified that they can go to the elections office and submit a new application.
“We’ve got 349 of the 845 rejected applications that applicants still have time to come in and cure the problem before Monday,” Wise said. “But, I’d be surprised if 10% come in.”
That’s just one of the changes in Senate Bill 1 that the Texas Association of Elections Administrators opposed during and after the last Texas legislative session, Wise said.
“Right now, the uprising is really about what we can do from now until November to limit this and get these rejection numbers down,” she said. “Whatever we can do, that’s what we’re working right now.”
