The El Paso County Medical Society has penned an open letter to city officials in support of El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s stay-at-home order.
“…we honestly believe that if, as a city, we do not take this time to slow the curve again, we will have both economic loss and loss of life from which our community will have difficulty recovering,” the two-page letter states.
It is signed by “the El Paso County Medical Society leadership.”
The nonprofit association, formed in 1898, has a membership of about 800 physicians, residents and medical students. Its 2020 officers, which are listed at the top of the letter, are Dr. Alison Days, board president; Dr. Richard McCallum, president-elect; Dr. Jeffrey Spier, vice-president and secretary; Dr. William Boushka, treasurer; Dr. Marc Ellman, assistant treasurer; and Dr. Roxanne Tyroch, immediate past president.
In response to the open letter, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo provided El Paso Inc. with a statement:
“I would like to reassure the health care community, and all El Pasoans, that I remain committed to working with our Public Health Authority to implement COVID-19 protocols which are allowable by the governor’s order,” Margo stated.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a two-week stay-at-home order on Thursday, which set off a tug-of-war between the county, the city of El Paso and the state of Texas.
Mayor Dee Margo said the county order, which is more restrictive, went against Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a group of restaurants challenging the shutdown order in a lawsuit. The El Paso Police Department said it would not enforce the order while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it would enforce the order.
The order shutters nonessential businesses, including salons, gyms and dine-in restaurants.
Read the complete letter below.
