Biting on one of those tempting offers to reduce your credit card or student loan interest can be risky, according to the Federal Trade Commission, which sued to shut down four companies in El Paso on Monday.
El Paso Federal District Judge Kathleen Cardone signed an injunction halting the multistate operations of the companies that “allegedly bilked millions of dollars from consumers struggling with credit card debt,” according to a Federal Trade Commission news release.
The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, and the state of Ohio sought the injunction to freeze the assets and stop all activities by Madera Merchant Services, B&P Enterprises, Educare Centre Services and Prolink in the suit.
“This case is another reminder for consumers to stay away from any company promising to reduce debt for an advance fee,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
The suit alleges that El Pasoans Bruce and Patricia Woods and their son-in-law Victor Rodriguez controlled the Madera and B&P Enterprises’ telemarketing scheme operations of American Financial Benefits Center and Impetus Enterprise, offering student debt relief and credit interest reduction.
“For more than a decade, defendants have been running a third-party payment processing scheme that uses remotely created payment orders, or RCPOs, and remotely created checks to withdraw money from consumers’ accounts on behalf of third-party merchants,” the suit states.
Then, “defendants routinely withdraw money from consumers for perpetrators of fraud and deceptive schemes, including various telemarketing schemes,” the suit states.
Another defendant in the case, Educare Center Services, is a credit card interest reduction scheme based out of Canada and the Dominican Republic that allegedly has withdrawn at least $11.5 million from American consumers fraudulently.
The El Paso phone number listed for Madera Merchant Services wasn’t operating Tuesday, and none of the individuals named in the suit could be reached for comment.
But online sources show the company started in 2012 and was operating from a home at 12282 Eagle Heart off Loop 375 in Far East El Paso.
The home has belonged to Bruce and Patsy Woods since 2003 and carries a $223,663 valuation by the El Paso Central Appraisal District.
To conduct their illegal operations, the defendants allegedly opened business accounts at banks and credit unions under assumed names and used those accounts to process consumer payments for third-party merchants using RCPOs.
Red flags about the defendants’ practices have led at least 15 financial institutions to close their accounts, only to have them open new accounts elsewhere, according to the news release.
The Ohio attorney general previously sued Bruce Woods and the Madera Merchant Services and B&P Enterprises for processing illegal RCPOs on behalf of a Canadian telemarketing scheme
But, according to the suit, their actions continued, “causing consumers to lose more than $18 million since January 2016.”
Neither the agencies’ civil suit filing in El Paso nor the FTC’s announcement make mention of whether a parallel criminal investigation is also underway at the federal or state level.
Asked if the FTC is cooperating with the FBI or any other law enforcement agency, FTC spokeswoman Nicole Drayton told El Paso Inc. that the FTC only has the authority from the U.S. Department of Justice to bring civil actions.
“We have to go through the DOJ, and we have no criminal authority,” she said. “We can’t get anybody locked up; we don’t have that authority.”
And if there were a criminal investigation underway, Drayton said she wouldn’t be able to confirm or discuss it.
