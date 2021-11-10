After spending three hours together in a closed-door discussion Tuesday, El Paso City Council members voted unanimously to open talks to settle all legal issues involving the Downtown arena project.
The council also voted, again unanimously, to have city staff and outside experts determine how much more it would cost to build a 15,000-seat multipurpose center Downtown than the $180 million voters approved in a 2012 bond election.
The council also agreed that the city should take steps to protect historic buildings in Downton’s Duranguito neighborhood, the intended site of the arena, that were damaged in 2017 when property owners moved to demolish them.
“I just want the staff to come back to council with recommendations on how it is that we can safeguard those buildings from further deteriorating,” said city Rep. Isabel Salcido, in introducing a motion that was ultimately approved.
The discussion was contentious, much like it was during last week’s City Council debate. But council members emerged from the lengthy closed-door session in a very different mood than when they went in.
“I know we were gone for a really long time, and it wasn’t an easy conversation to have,” said city Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez. “But the public should be proud that this council decided to finally have these difficult discussions.”
Rodriguez then offered a motion “to direct staff to come back to council with recommendations on how it is that we can safeguard those buildings from further deteriorating, looking at the pros and at the cost it’s going to take to safeguard the buildings.”
That motion received a quick second from Rep. Peter Svarzbein and was approved later in the meeting by an 8-0 vote as were other motions that called for hiring experts and consultants to assess the real cost of building the arena nine years after voters approved it.
