As construction continues on the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center in Downtown, the team running the show is being built as well.
On Thursday, the El Paso Community Foundation announced Barry Van Deman as the museum’s new executive director.
Van Deman comes to El Paso from Durham, North Carolina, where he spent the last 16 years as president and CEO of the Museum of Life and Science.
“I’m really happy to be coming to El Paso,” Van Deman told El Paso Inc. “I just love the Southwest, and it’s really an extraordinary project.
“There are many science and children’s museums across the country, and I know how it helps the community in learning during out-of-school time, as well as supporting the schools. It’s a great step for El Paso, and I’m eager to not only be there but absorb what El Paso is.”
Van Deman grew up in Chicago and started his career as an elementary and middle school science teacher. He also worked at the National Science Center and helped lead the opening of the Orlando Science Center.
He said his main role at the El Paso children’s museum will be to build the team that will open and run the museum.
“That’s something I have a lot of experience with, and I am really excited about building an organization from the ground up,” he said.
Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation, has served as the museum’s interim director since the departure of Paul Kortenaar, the founding executive director. He left last year to lead the Ontario Science Centre.
“This is a perfect time to have Barry come on board,” Otero said in a news release. “He will get to be a part of the funding and construction milestones, as well as steering the building of the brand.”
Van Deman said Otero will continue to lead the construction process but that the two will work hand in hand.
The museum is one of the signature projects of the city’s 2012 quality of life bond initiative. Museum officials and city leaders broke ground on it in October 2020.
While the project was originally budgeted for just under $20 million, private donors and fundraisers have contributed to the project for a total price tag of nearly $70 million.
The 70,000-square-foot children’s museum will be at the corner of Santa Fe and Main, on the site of a former Greyhound bus maintenance station and next to the El Paso Museum of Art. The project is slated for completion in fall 2022.
The project is being designed by Snøhetta, an Oslo-based architecture firm. Elaine Molinar, partner and managing director at Snøhetta and lead principal on the children’s museum project, is originally from El Paso.
Van Deman said the success of the museum depends on having ongoing conversations with the community on what they want out of such a facility, and to earn trust and be welcoming.
He said most positions at the museum will be recruited locally and will be bilingual. He said he’s also working on strengthening his Spanish skills.
“It’s not just about opening with great exhibits; it’s all about people, about the communities of El Paso and Juárez,” Van Deman said. “It’s about really connecting to those communities, listening, and really developing programs that come from what people want, and what they need, and not just from the perspective of the museum itself.”
