The emergency triage room at El Paso Children’s Hospital is now named after one of the nation’s largest rail infrastructure builders.
Union Pacific, which operates railroad tracks and trains across the country and in El Paso, made a $25,000 donation to El Paso Children’s, officials told El Paso Inc.
The naming rights unveiling will happen via Zoom on Tuesday and speakers will include Estela Casas, hospital CEO Cindy Stout and Dr. Endy Dominguez, a pediatric pulmonologist.
Taylor Moreno, program director at El Paso Children’s Foundation, said the donation will help the hospital purchase a bronchoscope, which is exploratory equipment that helps doctors get a better view of the insides of lungs.
“Last year over 24,000 patients went through the ER,” Moreno said. “The donation is for our COVID-19 efforts because the ER sees more numbers due to a lot of the kids presenting themselves with possible symptoms, through the ER.”
The triage room is now called the Union Pacific Foundation room and includes the company’s logo, Moreno said.
“We believe having a safe place to live, a family-supporting career and access to vibrant spaces are critical for communities to thrive,” said Ivan Jaime, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific. “By investing in high-quality nonprofits and programs like those at the El Paso Children’s Hospital, we achieve a step toward our mission of service while helping communities grow and prosper.”
El Paso Children’s was one of three local nonprofits that received donations from Union Pacific. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and the El Paso Community Foundation also received donations, Moreno said.
Also, on Friday, Bank of America announced a $20,000 donation to the hospital to purchase bronchoscopes.
Officials with El Paso Children’s had to rethink the naming unveiling in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We’re used to having big events at the hospital and bringing hundreds of people and getting the directors to show up,” Moreno said. “We wanted to still be able to recognize our donors the way we have historically.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
