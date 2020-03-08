The founding director of the El Paso children’s museum is departing after more than two years on the job.
Paul Kortenaar was hired as the new CEO of the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, Canada, his native city. He will transition to his new job later this month, museum officials announced Friday.
“I am so proud to have been a part of the work we’ve done to date on design and fundraising for the museum,” Kortenaar said in a statement. “I look forward to watching the museum open its doors to the community. It will surely be unrivaled.”
Kortenaar was previously a museum director of education at the Dallas Museum of Nature & Science and the Ontario Science Centre.
The El Paso children’s museum was approved by voters as one of the projects in the 2012 quality of life bond. Construction has not yet started on the museum’s future site near the corner of Santa Fe and Main on the lot of a demolished Greyhound bus station.
Officials said groundbreaking on the project is slated for summer 2020, with the opening in 2022.
Officials with the El Paso children’s museum and the board of the El Paso Community Foundation are conducting a search for a new director.
“We have had tremendous response to our fundraising campaign thus far and we look forward to sharing some exciting announcements later this spring,” Josh Hunt, chair of the El Paso children’s museum board, said in a statement.
The budget for the museum has gone up significantly since the project was approved in 2012. Officials have said cost estimates are coming in at around $60 million. Some El Pasoans, including Hunt, have taken on fundraising efforts to bring in additional money toward the project.
The El Paso children’s museum is being designed by Snøhetta, an international architecture firm based in Oslo, Norway. Officials said 100% of the design development drawings for the children’s museum are complete.