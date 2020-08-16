A wrongful death lawsuit filed last week accuses a well-known family physician, Dr. Robert Canales, and El Paso Children’s Hospital of gross negligence in the death of a 3-year-old girl a year ago.
The suit was filed by David Saucedo, a 2017 candidate for El Paso mayor and the president of his family’s business, Saucedo Lock Co., and his wife, Mariana Terrazas Saucedo, over the death of their daughter, Ivanna Saucedo, who is referred to by her initials, I.S., in the suit.
It also names El Paso pediatric neurologist Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens.
“On August 29, 2019, David and Mariana Saucedo’s lives changed forever, when their 3-year-old daughter, I.S., began to vomit,” their account begins.
Ivanna had a pre-existing condition known as hydrocephalus, the buildup of fluid in the brain, that was being treated. Otherwise, she was a normal and active little girl, her father said.
The parents called Dr. Roberto Canales’ office and got a 5:20 p.m. appointment, the lawsuit says. They waited several hours to see Canales, who told them to take Ivanna to the Children’s Hospital emergency room.
It was a little past 8:30 p.m. and Canales told them he would “follow them there and treat I.S. personally,” the suit says, but he didn’t arrive for almost 12 hours, during which time Ivanna’s condition worsened.
But because of what medical experts cited in the suit refer to as an improper arrangement between Canales and the hospital, Ivanna “received no treatment from EPCH’s on-call emergency room physicians or EPCH’s on-call Pediatric Intensive Care Unit,” or PICU.
The suit puts responsibility for that arrangement at the feet of Cindy Stout, the CEO of El Paso Children’s.
The hospital and Canales are represented by the El Paso law firm of Ray, Peña, McChristian. El Paso Inc. sought but did not receive comment from the firm on the Saucedo suit.
“After discovering that I.S. was a patient of Dr. Canales, hospital staff abruptly removed the Saucedos from the emergency room and placed them in a room on the 9th floor,” the suit states. “Hospital staff explained to the Saucedos that Dr. Canales would arrive shortly and only he could treat I.S.”
But they waited all night, and “every hour on the hour, the Saucedos pleaded with EPCH staff to treat their daughter and repeatedly complained that her condition was deteriorating quickly.
“EPCH’s staff ignored the Saucedo’s pleas for help, and instead, assured the Saucedos that I.S. would be fine and that Dr. Canales would arrive shortly to provide treatment,” the suit alleges.
But he didn’t, and “at 8:15 a.m. – almost 12 hours after the Saucedos arrived at EPCH – I.S. went limp, turned blue, and began to foam from the mouth,” the suit states.
The emergency team at Children’s “finally arrived and agreed to intervene and treat I.S,” the suit states. Canales arrived after 9 a.m.
He and Dr. Fierro-Stevens then assured the Saucedos that their daughter would soon wake up, but she never woke up.
“This was no accident,” the suit alleges. “I.S. died as a direct result of the grossly negligent care provided by EPCH, EPCH’s staff, and in particular, Dr. Roberto Canales.”
The Saucedos are represented by the Houston law firm of Anthony Buzbee, and they are asking for a jury trial and damages in excess of $1 million. The lawsuit is filed in the court of 171st District Judge Bonnie Rangel.
The Saucedos’ suit goes beyond the events that day to allege that Canales falsely holds himself out as credentialed in specialized medical fields and that Children’s Hospital brought him on chiefly for the money at a time when it was millions of dollars in the red.
“Leading up to his hire in early 2019, EPCH approached Dr. Canales about referring his patients to EPCH,” the suit alleges. “In return, EPCH promised to provide Dr. Canales with significant concessions and accommodations — accommodations that violated EPCH’s bylaws, endangered EPCH’s patients, and contributed to the death of I.S.
“Specifically, when EPCH hired Dr. Canales, EPCH sought an exemption to allow Dr. Canales to practice Pediatric Intensive Care Medicine, even though he was untrained and unqualified in this practice area.
“Several EPCH medical directors and managing doctors refused to provide an exemption and warned EPCH that Dr. Canales posed a danger to EPCH’s patients without the necessary training and credentialing.
“EPCH threatened these doctors with termination when they refused to sign the waiver, bypassed these doctors when they refused, and obtained the exemption anyways.”
When Buzbee, the lawyer representing the Saucedos, published an advertisement in the El Paso Times last year asking others whose children may have been harmed under Canales’ care to come forward, the doctor sued Buzbee for defamation.
Some aspect of that case is now pending before the state’s Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso.
Buzbee had this to say about the Saucedo suit: “We stand by what we have put in the petition. We spent a lot of time collecting data and evidence prior to filing.
“We also engaged some of the pre-eminent experts in the medical field. This is an important case concerning public health. I’m proud to represent this family who have suffered greatly.”
One of those experts was Dr. Bradley Peterson, a pediatrician who is board-certified in anesthesiology and pediatric critical care.
From 1977 to 2014, Peterson was a medical director of pediatric critical care at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital. He is now the medical director of that hospital’s pediatric transport team and has a long list of awards and recognitions.
Peterson found that both Canales and Dr. Fierro-Stevens lacked necessary medical training, misdiagnosed Ivanna’s condition and took the wrong actions in treating her that led to her death.
In his assessment and sworn statement, Peterson said, “It is my opinion that El Paso Children’s Hospital, and particularly Dr. Canales, caused the death of I.S.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 587-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.