The wrongful death lawsuit that El Paso businessman David Saucedo and his wife, Mariana, filed against El Paso Children’s Hospital and Dr. Robert Canales and others after the August 2019 death of their 3-year-old daughter, Ivanna, has taken a new turn.
Children’s, which also faces three other malpractice lawsuits, recently filed pleadings in all of them claiming that the hospital is immune from all such liability suits as a nonprofit overseen by the county hospital, University Medical Center of El Paso.
The Saucedos are represented by the Houston law firm of Anthony Buzbee and are asking for a jury trial and for damages in excess of $1 million. The lawsuit is filed in the court of 171st District Judge Bonnie Rangel.
Their suit goes beyond the events that day to charge that Canales falsely holds himself out as credentialed in specialized medical fields and that Children’s Hospital brought him on chiefly for the business he could bring at a time when Children’s was millions of dollars in the red.
Last year, it looked as though Canales and his physicians were going to take over the operation of the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. But in November they announced that Texas Tech and Canales had reached separate agreements with Children’s so they could both work in the PICU.
In its claim of immunity, Children’s “asserts that plaintiffs have failed to plead the requisite facts necessary to establish that this court has jurisdiction over these claims, due to EPCH’s status as a ‘hospital district management contractor.’ ”
The parties in the case aren’t commenting on the pleadings, but El Paso Inc. put the question regarding Children’s claim of governmental immunity to former El Paso state senator and county attorney, José Rodríguez.
“The governmental immunity defense is to establish that everything that was done was done reasonably and within the confines of medical practice,” he said. “But if you can show that they were negligent, then governmental immunity doesn’t protect you.”
The Saucedo suit claims that Canales examined Ivanna at his office and told the parents to take her to El Paso Children’s and that he would be along shortly to treat her.
But, the suit alleges, Canales didn’t show up for nearly 12 hours, during which time Ivanna received no care from Children’s own emergency physicians, despite the parents’ pleas for help.
When Canales did arrive, the suit states, he misdiagnosed and mistreated Ivanna’s condition, leading to her death three days later.
“This was no accident,” the Saucedos charge, Ivanna “died as a direct result of the grossly negligent care provided by EPCH, EPCH’s staff, and in particular, Dr. Roberto Canales.”
The defendants’ written arguments in the case seek, among other things, to block the forceful sworn statements and testimony of a former Children’s physician and key witness, Dr. Thomas Mayes.
They say his affidavit “establishes, on its face, that Mayes improperly disclosed privileged and confidential communications made to and by him – in his roles as Chair of the EPCH Department of Pediatrics and member of several EPCH medical peer review committees.”
In a rare comment on the case, David Saucedo told El Paso Inc. that Mayes “is the true hero here.”
