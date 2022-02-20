On the rooftop of the park ing garage at El Paso Children’s, about 300 El Pasoans gathered Monday evening to celebrate the 10th birthday of the hospital.
Speakers at the “10 Years of Wonder” birthday celebration included the hospital’s chief executive, Cindy Stout, and former patients and their families. One of the speakers, Kayla Gomez, was one of El Paso Children’s first patients. She has since won a gold medal in the Junior Pan American games. A boxer, Gomez’s goal is to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Since it opened on Valentine’s Day in 2012, the 122-bed hospital has seen more than 150,000 children from the borderland.
The hospital says it has reduced the number of people who have to seek care outside the region for pediatric subspecialty and surgical care by 80%.
