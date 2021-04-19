The El Paso Child Guidance Center is raising funds to renovate its Central El Paso clinic and double its capacity.
“Following the (Aug. 3, 2019) mass shooting, and then coupled with the pandemic, the need for mental health services has dramatically increased in our community, especially with students and families trying to deal with current issues, then on top of their familial situations,” said Valerie Sanchez, the nonprofit’s development director.
Last week, the El Paso Child Guidance Center, which offers outpatient mental health services for children and families, kicked off the public phase of its Raise the Roof on Mental Health fundraising campaign.
So far, the campaign has raised almost $1.6 million toward the renovation of the Child Guidance Center building in the Five Points neighborhood. The project is slated to cost about $2 million.
“As our community continues to heal, the center’s expansion will provide children and families a state-of-the-art welcoming environment,” said Cathy Gaytan, executive director of the Child Guidance Center, in a news release. “We have received resounding financial support from the city of El Paso, foundations and private donors as they recognize the need for expansion and renovation. We are now calling upon our friends and neighbors to help us raise the roof on mental health and reach our goal.”
Under the proposed renovation, the nonprofit would add 10 new therapy spaces in 2,200 square feet of space, as well as a welcome lobby, upgraded entryways and lighting.
If the Raise the Roof campaign reaches its goal by June 30, the center will receive a $150,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation, which funds purchases of medical equipment by nonprofits.
Sanchez said the challenge grant is integral to the project. The Raise the Roof campaign has reached about 78% of its goal, and the public phase is to get the community more involved in raising funds.
“With that we’ve received generous support from funders,” Sanchez said. “We’re now relying on our community to help us reach the top and then some. We’re looking to finish raising that, and we’re well on our way.”
The Child Guidance Center was established in 1954, and the organization has been at its Yandell building since the early 1990s, Sanchez said.
“We’re looking to turn that rock into a gem,” she said.
The Child Guidance Center is also gearing up to return to its other in-person fundraisers, including the roast that didn’t take place in 2020.
“Last year we had to change logistics due to the pandemic, and we’re looking to bring that back into full throttle soon,” Sanchez said. “We’re looking to get back on track with our fundraising pretty much like everyone else.”
