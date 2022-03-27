The chief executive of the El Paso Chamber is headed to Hollywood.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, that is.
The El Paso Chamber received notice of CEO David Jerome’s resignation at last week’s board meeting. Steven Voglewede, the chamber’s vice president of performance and innovation, was named interim CEO.
“I’m very proud of my team and board, and have been honored and quite lucky,” Jerome said. “I love El Paso and wish it the best.”
Jerome said his wife, Tracey Jerome, deputy city manager of quality of life at the city of El Paso, will be staying here for a while, and that he would be commuting between El Paso and California.
The rise and normalization of remote work during the pandemic has helped, Jerome said.
“Twenty years ago, it would have been harder,” he said. “We’re very happy, and Tracey loves her work.”
Jerome, who started at the El Paso Chamber in 2016 as a volunteer, said he’s proudest of his team and the work they’ve done through the coronavirus pandemic.
He was named chamber president and CEO in 2017. His first day at the Hollywood chamber is April 18.
In a news release, El Paso Chamber board chairman Max Villaronga thanked Jerome for his work and said the chamber had been transformed under his leadership.
“It is no wonder the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce seeks his leadership,” Villaronga said. “We wish him the best as he begins this new adventure.”
Jerome said he’s also proud of the partnerships the chamber and city have been able to forge, including working with GM, UTEP’s Keck Center and El Paso Electric.
“I think it’ll continue to pay huge dividends,” Jerome said.
Gary Borsch, CEO of Professional Investment Counsel, a member of the El Paso Chamber board and former board chair, was on the hiring committee when Jerome first came to El Paso.
“He’s done an outstanding job of redirecting energy in the chamber of commerce,” Borsch said. “He’s reinforced and improved our communication and relationships with not only our local city council, mayor’s office and city manager, but with our state delegation and national representatives.”
Borsch said the El Paso Chamber board’s evaluation committee is meeting this week to figure out the next steps to hire a new CEO.
“It’s a process we take seriously, and we’re going to get to work quickly,” Borsch said. “There are too many important issues we’re involved in, not only with transportation but other infrastructure, and there’s a substantial amount of local, state and federal money involved, all leading to improvements in the quality of life in El Paso. The chamber will be an integral part of that.”
Founded in 1899, the El Paso Chamber has about 1,400 members.
Before joining the chamber, Jerome was vice president of El Paso-based Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and was the curator and coordinator of TEDxElPaso. Before that, he worked in executive positions with General Motors in Korea, as well as with Anheuser-Bush and Intercontinental Hotels Group.
