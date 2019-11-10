Almost 450 El Pasoans, some donning Day of the Dead masks, gathered in Convention Center Plaza Nov. 2 for the El Paso Chamber’s 120th annual gala.
Guests rocked out to Ryan G Band and Frecuencia Acustica.
Scott Lynch was named employee of the year and Cristina Bringas volunteer of the year. Pronto Body Shop and Rapid Refill were named the small medium enterprises of the year, and Dannenbaum Engineering and University Medical Center were named the innovative businesses of the year.
Art Gloria and Frank Hernandez were recognized for their business leadership.