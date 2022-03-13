Mount Franklin Foods is putting the fishing touches on its new factory just north of El Paso, where it produces up to 130 million pounds of gummy bears and other candies a year. Yet the El Paso-based company, riding a sugar high, is already expanding its budding operation.
Executives say they are accelerating their investment in the region, and the company has started construction on a 280,000-square-foot expansion, which will double the capacity of its manufacturing campus in San Jeronimo, Mexico.
The expansion will support 400 new jobs and push the facility’s total snack- and candy-making capacity to 280 million pounds annually. That’s about 767,123 pounds a day – the equivalent weight of 155 Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
“It’s an operation that’s running 24/7,” Enrique Grajeda, CEO of Mount Franklin Foods, said. “Right now, we are at maximum capacity our demand for our products is so high. We cannot keep up with the demand.”
“It’s an operation that’s running 24/7,” Enrique Grajeda, CEO of Mount Franklin Foods, said. “Right now, we are at maximum capacity because the demand for our products is so high. We cannot keep up with the demand.”
He said the gummy category has grown 15% to 20% year-over-year and attributes that growth, in part, to American’s pandemic buying habits, as well as the broad appeal of gummy candy and fruit snacks, innovation in the sector, and the company’s long-term partnerships with its customers.
“Candy is always associated with positivity, and there is a lot of positivity that is needed,” Grajeda told El Paso Inc. “With all of the challenges we are facing, people want to feel good. It’s about the indulgence and the experience.”
He expects the expanded facility to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.
The company does not disclose the specific amounts of its investments, but Grajeda said he estimates it has invested more than $150 million in the region over the last few years.
“There’s a lot of labor intensive work that takes place, but this is one of the most state-of-the-art candy factories in the world that is going to introduce a lot of automation,” he said.
Mount Franklin Foods, which makes candy, snacks and other foodservice products for many nationally known brands, employs 4,300 people in its facilities in Mexico, El Paso and North Carolina.
Citing data from the National Confectioners Association, Grajeda said the company is now the 47th largest candy company in the world and 17th largest in North America.
It operates a 465,000-square-foot distribution center in El Paso. And, right now, the new San Jeronimo facility employs 450 people, producing soft non-chocolate candy, including gummy candy and fruit snacks.
“We bought strategically a lot of land in San Jeronimo for growth,” Grajeda said. “So we’re here for many years to come and it just makes sense to grow here now.”
