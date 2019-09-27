El Paso businessman Paul Foster, the founder of Western Refining, is backing the ouster of the chief executive of the largest oil refiner in the U.S.
Foster and Jeff Stevens, the former president of Western Refining, sent a letter Friday to Marathon Petroleum’s board of directors calling for the replacement of CEO Gary Heminger.
Foster’s Western Refining was sold to San Antonio-based Andeavor in 2017, which later merged with Marathon. Foster and Stevens remain some of Marathon’s largest shareholders, and the company now operates the refinery in El Paso.
In the letter, Foster and Stevens back a proposal by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. to split the company into three units, citing concerns related to the company’s business performance, strategy and governance.
“Engaging with you in a public manner was not our first choice, but unfortunately our hand was forced by your obstruction and obfuscation,” Foster and Stevens wrote. “We still welcome the opportunity to meet with and commence a substantive dialogue with your independent board members.”
They allege that Marathon has lost the confidence of shareholders, writing that leadership has failed to deliver on growth and profitability “it suggested could be produced by an integrated business model.”
Foster and Stevens also accused Marathon of having inadequate clarity on financial reporting, as well as restricted investor relations and an open chief operating officer seat. They also wrote that Marathon inadequately integrated Andeavor into its business model, “leading to a critical loss of talent.”
“Marathon’s stock continues to trade at a persistent and glaring discount to both a sum-of-the-parts valuation and relative to its peers,” the letter states.
Foster cited his and Stevens’ experience operating energy companies and said their efforts to forge a dialogue with Marathon leadership were dismissed or rebuffed.
Heminger has been Marathon CEO since October 2018 and was a board member from 2011 to 2016, according to his Bloomberg profile.
Foster was raised in Lovington, New Mexico, and has lived in El Paso since 2000. He got his start in oil by digging ditches and welding pipes. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco in 1979, receiving a degree in accounting.
