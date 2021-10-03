The Greater El Paso Chapter of CCIM honored El Paso business leader and philanthropist Gerald Rubin for his commitment and contributions to the El Paso Community at a reception, held Wednesday at El Mirador, the rooftop bar at the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown.
CCIM awards the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation in commercial real estate, and the local chapter focuses on education and scholarships to help members obtain the designation.
Rubin, who was named a Legend of Real Estate by the local chapter, is known for his philanthropy and as the founder of two of El Paso’s most successful ventures.
He is the founder of Helen of Troy, a consumer products giant he led until 2014. It is now $5 billion global company and the only publicly traded company in El Paso. Rubin is also the executive chairman of River Oaks Properties, a major retail developer.
