El Paso billionaire Paul Foster buys struggling packaging plant in Santa Teresa

The high-tech printing plant John Perullo started in Santa Teresa in 2020 was out of business and on the verge of being sold for parts when Paul Foster’s Franklin Mountain Capital stepped in and bought the 140,000-square-foot plant.
Through his Scottsdale-based Franklin Mountain Capital, the El Paso billionaire acquired the plant and announced the launch of Franklin Mountain Packaging last week. The terms of the deal were not released, but the plant was valued at $31 million when Perullo opened it.
FMP has hired Perullo and made him the plant’s general manager.
“We are very excited about the formation and potential of FMP,” Foster said in an announcement. “The growth for specialized corrugated packaging continues to be strong, and we believe FMP has a unique offering for capitalizing on this growth.
“The Santa Teresa location gives FMP an advantage in servicing the growing Southwestern U.S. market, along with providing corrugated products and services to customers in Mexico, particularly the maquiladoras along the Texas/Mexico border.”
FMP, the statement said, will initially focus on packaging and graphics for “food, beverage, health care, electronics, e-commerce, technology, aerospace and automotive industries, providing customers with corrugated sheets, graphics, design consulting, and displays.”
Then, the company will look at more innovative packaging solutions, “focusing on lighter weight and more efficient packaging solutions for customers in the Southwest and Mexico.”
The past two years have been tough on many new ventures, and Jeff Beyersdorfer, Franklin Mountain Capital’s managing director, said he thinks Perullo “was caught short-sighted by COVID and the lack of capital.”
“So he was running into some problems, and he reached out to Paul because he had heard about Paul Foster’s contributions to the city of El Paso,” Beyersdorfer told El Paso Inc.
“So Perullo made a cold call basically, but we knew he was going to call.”
One thing led to another and, Beyersdorfer said, FMC agreed to buy the assets and signed a new lease for the building, and Franklin Mountain Packaging began hiring many of Perullo’s former employees.
“We’ve probably hired 50 to 60 employees now,” Beyersdorfer said. “We’re going to get up to probably close to 100 when we’re fully staffed.”
Perullo’s operation had several great advantages: It’s location in Santa Teresa’s Binational Industrial Park near rail transportation facilities and near Mexico and the very special high-tech corrugator plant itself.
“This is a new sector for us,” Beyersdorfer said. “None of us has ever really been in the packaging sector before. But we think it’s pretty interesting because of the type of equipment that we have.
“This corrugator is one of only 14 corrugators of its kind in the world.
Some would call the corrugator operation in Santa Teresa a simple box plant. But the products are far more high-tech and expensive than that. Corrugator products are used for expensive displays in stores and containers for pharmaceuticals and high-end products.
“We think that between the equipment we have and our proximity to the Southwest and, in particular, Mexico, and all maquilas along the border and Paul’s relationships in Mexico, well, we’re pretty excited about the prospects here,” Beyersdorfer said.
Foster’s wife, Alejandra de la Vega Foster, is a businesswoman and entrepreneur with interests of her own on both sides of the border and served as the Chihuahua state governor’s secretary of innovation and economic development from 2016 to 2021.
Jerry Pacheco, the president of the Border Industrial Association who recruits businesses to the Santa Teresa industrial parks, said he’s happy to see Foster’s involvement and the corrugate plant saved.
“Anytime we get quality investors in our parks like Franklin Mountain Packaging, we’re always happy to have them here,” he said. “When you get a cutting-edge tech company in an industry that is needed by a lot of other companies and industries its great to have that element in this park.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
