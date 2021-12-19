The Viva & Fiesta Auto Group is expanding its footprint in Las Cruces through a new acquisition.
Last week, executives announced the company had acquired Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces at 780 South Valley Dr.
“We know Toyota has a passionate and loyal customer base,” said Jamie Dick, dealer principal at Viva & Fiesta Auto Group, in a news release. “We are committed to maintaining the high quality of service Toyota lovers have enjoyed for years in Las Cruces, and we hope to broaden our reach to welcome many new Toyota owners into the fold.”
Vescovo Toyota will be renamed Viva Toyota.
“The Viva & Fiesta Auto Group’s laser-focus on growth is what motivated Vescovo to sell the state-of-the-art Toyota dealership,” said George Vescovo, who will stay on as general manager. “This dealership, Viva Toyota, will remain an integral part of the Las Cruces community as it has for almost 40 years. I’m eager to help it flourish as part of the Viva & Fiesta family.”
In a Facebook post last week from Vescovo Toyota, the company recognized its roots and acknowledged the dealership’s sale to Viva.
According to the post, Paul Vescovo purchased Desert Motors Toyota in 1982. His son, George, began managing the dealership in 1999 and became president in 2013.
“Moving forward, we hope Viva Auto Group success in serving Las Cruces as the local Toyota dealer,” the Facebook post says. “We are very thankful that they are choosing to hire nearly all of Vescovo Toyota’s employees.”
The Vescovo acquisition is the latest for Viva & Fiesta Auto Group’s portfolio of dealerships in El Paso and other Southwest cities, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe. It now sells most every major car brand, including Toyota, Ford, Mazda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, Fiat and Hyundai.
