Texas lawyers elected former El Paso City Attorney Sylvia Borunda Firth president-elect of the State Bar of Texas.
She will be sworn in as president-elect during a virtual meeting on June 25 and will serve as president of the State Bar of Texas from June 2021 to June 2022. The last time an El Paso lawyer served as president was more than 100 years ago, and she will be the first hispanic to serve in the position.
Borunda Firth, a solo practitioner in El Paso, ran against Pablo Almaguer from Edinburg, Texas. The election was close, and Albaguer contested the results. A recount was done but did not change the outcome, according to the bar. In the end, Borunda Firth received 50.1% of the vote and Edinburg received 49.9%.
For nearly 20 years, Borunda Firth was with the city of El Paso, where she worked as an assistant city attorney, director of intergovernmental affairs, chief of staff to the mayor and, ultimately, city attorney.
