Investors are buying swaths of empty desert in some of the most desolate stretches of West Texas, drawn not by cattle but by what the land harbors: water.
The latest ranch to hit the market, Rio Bravo Ranch, lies along the Rio Grande in Hudspeth County, about 50 miles southeast of El Paso. The company marketing the property, Icon Global Group, says the water rights “represent one of the largest long-term sources of water in West Texas close to El Paso.”
The 1,752-acre property has about 30,000-acre-feet of water per year. That’s about 9.8 billion gallons, or enough to fill roughly 14,800 Olympic-size swimming pools.
“The fact everybody knows El Paso needs water today, tomorrow and forever makes this an extremely valuable proposition,” Bernard Uechtritz, founder of Dallas-based Icon Global, said in an interview.
He added, “There are a lot of funds out there, from Texas to New York and internationally, that are investing in water assets.”
The Rio Bravo Ranch hits the market in the wake of other West Texas ranches that sold earlier this year. Those properties drew interest from investors eager to quench the thirst of drillers in the booming Permian Basin, where water is one of the main ingredients in fracking operations.
“In the last three to five years, water rights have been really a hot item in terms of the value add to any particular property,” Uechtritz said.
In February, El Paso billionaire philanthropist Paul Foster made a splash when he completed the purchase of the historic KC7 Ranch, two hours southwest of Midland, near Balmorhea. The ranch holds hundreds of thousands of gallons of water.
And in May, a Fort Worth-based company that provides water to oil and gas operators signed a letter of intent to buy the Hanging H Ranch near Pecos. Bloomberg news reported that RRIG Water Solutions LLC bid $450 million to acquire the 67,500-acre ranch.
The Rio Bravo Ranch is being marketed differently. Icon Global says it could serve as a future source of water for El Paso as the city grows.
“There exist many examples of forward-thinking successful collaborations of owners, pipeline companies and cities with thirsty customers,” Uechtritz said in a statement. “Rio Bravo Ranch represents one such golden opportunity.”