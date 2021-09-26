When Jay Ramos looks around his apartment, the anxiety creeps in.
“I’m hoping to find a place so I can breathe a little better,” said the 34-year-old Bank of America employee. “I feel like I’m in jail.”
Ramos is one of the El Pasoans confronting the peculiar COVID-related phenomenon that has little to do with flu-like symptoms or vaccines or masking, and everything to do with finding a decent place to rent at an affordable price.
The economy is opening, sluggishly, but enough so that people are working more regularly, and emerging from the pandemic to look for bigger places, or units of their own. Problem is, industry experts say, there are fewer rentals available and prices have gone up.
In El Paso County, “early indicators are that rents had increased by almost 8%,” said UTEP economics professor Tom Fullerton. Couple that with a 2% drop in rental availability – down from 7% early in the pandemic and 5% at the end of July 2021 – and people are struggling to match their budgets with the rental market in El Paso.
“I would think there would be an apartment available, but that’s not the case,” Ramos said. “The apartment complexes keep advertising and advertising but they don’t have anything available. I’ve been going to see them, and they don’t even have the models to check out.
“The last place that I went, the tenant was there and they made him leave so I could see the apartment, but it had all his stuff in there. It’s crazy out there.”
Zumper.com’s national rent report for August, which aggregates data from more than 1 million listings, shows the price of two-bedroom apartments in El Paso has reached $970, a 16.9% increase since this time last year.
The same trend is occurring nationally.
“Since January 2021, the national median rent has increased by a staggering 13.8%. To put that in context, rent growth from January to August averaged just 3.6% in the pre-pandemic years from 2017-2019,” according to a report published last month by Apartment List.
When the pandemic caused job instability, many people moved back into their parent’s home, took on new roommates to help with bills, and generally found ways to share living space.
“Now the reverse is happening where people are going back out; they want to get a place of their own. And it suddenly becomes a very competitive atmosphere to sign a new lease,” Jeff Tucker, an economist at Zillow, recently told Marketplace, a nonprofit news organization focused on economic issues.
Despite the spike in rents, apartments in El Paso remain more affordable overall than they are in many other cities, with the Sun City landing as the 92nd most expensive rental market in the nation in Zumper’s rankings.
Luis Villa, an El Pasoan who has spent his entire adult life in apartments, said he is versed in the cat-and-mouse negotiations of apartment searching. But this year, he said, he’s been taken aback by the limited options and unwillingness for landlords to negotiate. He is currently trying to find a place to rent for him and his wife.
“Have you seen the prices listed on Craigslist? They’re up into $900 and $1,000 just for an apartment. Why?” he asked incredulously.
“I have always paid my rent, always paid bills, always provided the food we needed to eat. I’m not a criminal. I live right, I go to work, I come home and I’m with my wife, and that’s it,” he said. “And the requirements they ask of people, man, I wonder who are these people? By the grace of God, there should be room for something better.”
Fullerton at UTEP said from July 2020 to July 2021, the average monthly rent in El Paso went up $64, from an average of $809 per month to $873.
El Paso real estate broker Patrick Tuttle, owner of Legacy Real Estate Services, publishes a quarterly analysis of the new and existing home market in the El Paso area. He’s also a property manager for rental units around town and said there are additional factors bumping up the prices of rental spots.
First, some property owners, who are motivated by a strong sales market, are selling their rental units “at a good number,” he said. “Since they are selling their rental units, now we have fewer rental units in the market, and supply and demand takes over. We have less supply and more demand, and you have the inverse relationship, so prices rise.”
Tuttle said that last year, his company sold 15% of its rental inventory, and is expecting this year to again sell between 15% and 18%.
Additionally, he said that a stronger job market – including the Amazon facility opening in El Paso – is bringing in more people from out of town who are attracted by this region’s low cost of living. Some of tahem are also coming to El Paso to work remotely through the internet while maintaining their employment at other locations.
Scott Lynch, executive director of the El Paso Apartment Association, said there are several factors that are pushing people to look for an apartment.
Higher home costs, which are partly a result of shortages and increased costs in building materials, have made it more difficult for some people to qualify for mortgages, which forces them to look for rental spaces, he said. The same shortage in building materials means that apartment construction is diminished, so the demand for rental space is outpacing the supply, placing more and more people on rental waitlists, increasing the cost for those rentals.
“The simplest explanation is that there is a shortage of housing in El Paso,” Lynch said.
Nancy Luna and her husband Juan had visited El Paso from San Antonio with the hope of finding a place to rent. “Right now as I’m speaking, I’m driving back to San Antonio,” Nancy said during a telephone interview. “We’ve been turned away. It’s surprising.” She said an issue with her husband breaking lease years ago, and a low credit score from that same time, have kept them from finding a place in El Paso.
“I wish they would give people a second chance. Just show some sympathy,” she said.
