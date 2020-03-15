Airports Council International, the trade group for airports worldwide, has recognized El Paso International Airport for having the best overall customer satisfaction among airports of its size in North America.
The award, which the El Paso airport also won last year, recognizes the airports that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.
“I take great pride in the work that our staff, terminal partners and concessionaires do year-round to provide award-winning, exceptional customer service,” Monica Lombraña, the airport’s chief operations and transportation officer, said in a statement.
The airport was presented with the 2019 Airport Service Quality Award in the category of airports with 2 million to 5 million passengers per year, according to a news release. Last year, the airport surpassed 3.5 million passengers.
Since 2015, three new airlines have begun service at the airport, and airlines have added non-stop destinations such as Orlando, San Diego and Seattle. In February, El Paso City Council approved $110 million in improvements to the airport.