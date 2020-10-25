The neighborhood south of Southwest University Park is one step closer to becoming part of the Downtown Management District.
The DMD board held a meeting last week to discuss and take action on expanding the DMD’s boundaries to include 38 parcels of property sandwiched between Interstate 10, Santa Fe Street, Durango Street and the ballpark, and Franklin Avenue.
The proposal was approved by the board on Thursday via a Zoom meeting.
Included in the proposed boundary expansion are the Scottish Rite temple and museum, the former Blackbird bar, Later Later bar and the Franklin Avenue Apartments.
The expansion would also include a city park, other apartment buildings, small vacant parcels, residential homes, nonprofits and a cell tower in the Old San Francisco Historic District area.
“If the (DMD) boundaries were created today, this would be a logical inclusion,” Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the DMD, said at the meeting. “The area has evolved over time to more of an urban neighborhood. Adjacent to the ballpark, it’s representing a more downtown environment than typical residential.”
The proposal still needs the approval of the El Paso City Council before it can be finalized. If it’s approved, Gudenrath said the expansion would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
The DMD expansion would extend its services and programs to the neighborhood, including street sanitation and grants. It would also mean the property owners would have to pay an assessment, 11-cents per $100 valuation.
Johnny Escalante, a DMD board member and property owner in the proposed expansion footprint, said he’s in favor of it because he’s always considered that neighborhood part of Downtown El Paso.
He added that it had become a hassle to try to resolve some issues by going through the city or the 311 service.
“If it felt like Downtown, it would be better for a lot of us,” Escalante said at last week’s meeting.
Escalante is an owner of the Later Later bar. Last year, he bought the former Blackbird bar around the corner.
The DMD received four oppositions to the expansion, Gudenrath said. Three of those came from the Scottish Rite Temple, which owns three parcels in the proposed footprint. The other opposition came from property owner Javier Resendes.
Fourteen petitions for inclusion in the DMD were submitted, Gudenrath said, which represented 37% of all properties in the area and 58.3% of assessed properties.
To seek inclusion in the DMD, the proposed area must get support of property owners whose combined property values make up 50% of the values in the assessed area.
Gudenrath said the appraised value of the 6.6 acres is about $10 million, and that there are 14 exempt properties assessed at $5.2 million.
If approved by City Council, the boundary expansion would add $5,817 in revenue annually for the DMD, and would cost about $5,461, mostly for sanitation services, Gudenrath said.
The process to include the neighborhood in the DMD began in 2018, Gudenrath said. Efforts to expand the boundaries last year did not get enough petitions, and staff spent this year trying to find support from property owners in the footprint.
