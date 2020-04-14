When the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, will the recovery be a V-shaped rebound or will the scars linger and the path to recovery be a U-shaped slog?
Tom Fullerton, an economics professor at UTEP and director of the Border Region Modeling Project, said economies might experience a “V-shaped recovery,” which is a sharp decline for one or two quarters, maybe as many as four quarters, and then a sharp recovery. But more economists are starting to believe the recovery could be longer, lasting as long as two years.
“That’s a long time for a protracted economic downturn, and it implies that there’s going to be more public measures that are going to be taken to try to mitigate the effects of this,” Fullerton said. “But this is something that has a lot of business analysts and policy analysts very concerned.”
Fullerton, along with other academics, government officials and border experts, discussed the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S.-Mexico border from both an economic and a humanitarian perspective in a bilingual webinar discussion on April 3.
The webinar panel was sponsored by the Center for Inter-American Border Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso in collaboration with the Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington and it featured voices from both sides of the border.
Fullerton said that some supply chain disruptions along the U.S.-Mexico border have already materialized but none have done so to their fullest extent.
The one sector that is most vulnerable to supply chain disruptions is automobile manufacturing. Mexican factory workers may relocate back to central and southern Mexico due to widespread layoffs that are likely to occur, Fullerton explained.
“There’s a demand side aspect to that. Every day the estimates of the declines in North American automobile production, which includes all of the IMMEX factories, keeps escalating because automobile sales in the United States and Canada are projected to decline,” Fullerton said. “But the year as a whole is long period of time, and there will be some recovery.”
Eduardo Sanchez, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association, began the webinar discussion by noting that border counties like El Paso, Hidalgo, Cameron and Webb have lower rates of infection in comparison to other Texas counties like Bexar County but that steady increases are still likely to happen.
Sanchez said that the pandemic might be an opportunity for the state to improve its health care infrastructure in the future.
“It is a health policy issue, so one silver lining can be that when we’re on the other side of this looking back, we can engage in conversations about how to have a stronger public health system,” Sanchez said.
Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, the consul general of Mexico in El Paso, weighed in on the conversation and said that the U.S.-Mexico border will never fully shut down since both El Paso and Juárez have integrated economies and cultures.
Josiah Heyman, a UTEP anthropology professor and director of the Center for Inter-American Border Studies, examined patterns in border crossings and said that many residents cross over to Juárez for health care and that doing so is still allowed since it considered essential.
“The truth of the matter is that the two countries serve as medical safety nets for each other. People go back and forth, and they use the other side of the border to take care of their health care,” Heyman said. “The single largest reason that some people get their health care in El Paso is through a private doctor or clinic in Juárez.”
