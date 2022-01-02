El Paso economists and community leaders are looking toward 2022 with an optimistic eye.
Sure, the eye might be a little strained after two-plus years of social and economic uncertainty, but experts said El Paso is in a good spot.
El Paso Inc. spent the end of December asking El Paso community leaders about the economic outlook for 2022, and what challenges and opportunities the new year might bring.
The year is likely to be another transitional one, as more people get back to work, reestablish stability and continue to move past the worst of the pandemic shocks in 2020.
Employment
Tom Fullerton, an economist and professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, said personal income growth in El Paso will be slower than the last two years.
“In general, what the model simulations indicate is that personal income will grow more slowly than it did this year or in 2020,” Fullerton said. “That’s due primarily to the reduction in federal transfer payments.”
Fullerton said that the employment rate in El Paso is likely to grow more than 2% in 2022.
“That represents a deceleration from last year. Last year was a rebound year that was coming after the initial pandemic stages,” Fullerton said.
Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said El Paso’s unemployment rate is at 5.3% headed into the new year.
“We’re not where we were right before the pandemic hit, but we’ve seen a good drop over the last couple of months,” Melendez said.
She thinks 2022 will still bring some challenges for industries that have struggled through the pandemic, including entry-level and service-related jobs.
“The risk exposure and the wages, those two things make those job decisions very difficult for people,” Melendez said. “Our priority will be to help businesses adapt to make those jobs more attractive.”
Melendez said Workforce Solutions Borderplex is also keeping an eye on education access, after the pandemic impacted universities and colleges in the El Paso region and across the country.
“Enrollment in community college and UTEP has dropped. Are we going to get folks coming back to postsecondary and higher ed? I think that will remain a challenge for us,” Melendez said.
She added that the availability of remote work options is an opportunity for workers and employers in 2022 and beyond.
Housing and construction
It was a seller’s market in 2021 in El Paso, and 2022 is shaping up to be a continuation of that.
Jackie York, a real estate agent and 2022 president-elect of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, said the city’s housing market will remain strong as supply and demand balances out.
“I don’t think builders with workers and supply have all caught up enough to really start building strong again, and it’s still going to be a seller’s market here,” York said.
El Paso has about a 30-day supply of homes on the market, and the city had fewer than 500 active resales in all parts of the city, according to York.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years and have not seen a seller’s market like this since ’06 and ’07,” she said. “We’d had plenty of inventory, lots for buyers to choose from and right now we just don’t have that.”
York said low interest rates and El Paso’s affordability compared to the rest of the nation are both opportunities for home buyers and sellers in the city.
“I see a lot of opportunity for first-time homebuyers, people moving up, for secondary homes, as long as our interest rates stay low and the economy stays steady,” York said.
Fullerton said the banking, insurance and real estate sectors should be fairly strong in 2022, and that construction industries could have another strong year as well.
“As long as a recession is avoided, the construction sector should continue to do very well in El Paso,” Fullerton said. “To the extent that transportation and warehousing companies can maintain their labor forces, demand for those sectors is likely to remain very strong as well.”
Fullerton said there will still be emerging supply chain challenges with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.
Economic development
Elizabeth Triggs, interim director of the city of El Paso’s Economic and International Development Department, said she is optimistic about where the city is headed through the pandemic recovery.
Triggs said the city is focusing on economic development at the airport and ports of entry and wants to continue building on that in 2022.
The city owns 1,700 acres of developable land at El Paso International Airport, she said, and the city also wants to bring in more direct flights.
“The more direct flights we have, the easier it is for people to come directly to El Paso to do business,” Triggs said.
David Coronado, managing director of international bridges and economic development for the city, said they are also looking to apply for federal funding to revamp the Stanton Street bridge in Downtown El Paso.
We’re trying to explore ways to modernize this port of entry. It’s one of the smallest ones we have in our city, but it’s critical for us,” Coronado said.
He said the city is also looking to revamp the surrounding areas, including traffic improvements and upgrades to Stanton that would be similar to what the city did on El Paso Street.
