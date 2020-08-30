If you’re under 30, you’ve probably had minimal contact with the humble bringer of information known as the fax machine.
But, until recently, fax machines were used to transmit important coronavirus-related data and patient health information to other health providers. That’s now changed.
The Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange has built and released a tool that allows authorized health providers to access a patient’s COVID-19 results and tests digitally, and share that information with city epidemiologists and a network of clinics and partners.
Emily Hartmann, executive director of the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, also known as PHIX, said usage of the tool is up amid the city’s efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve seen our utilization even among current members increase, almost around 150%, since pre-COVID,” Hartmann said. “Folks just need to make sure they have all the information to care for patients now more than ever.”
PHIX built the health information exchange tool in partnership with Currey Adkins, an information technology firm based in El Paso.
The tool helps labs that process COVID-19 tests, and hospitals and clinics that receive results, manage that data electronically and bypass the office fax machine.
“When COVID testing began in El Paso, the only folks in town who could do testing was the city of El Paso’s public health lab,” Hartmann said. “They did not have a way to manage test orders or results electronically, and they were coming in on paper, with results going out on paper via fax. There were a lot of issues being handwritten, not being transcribed properly, faxes delayed and so on.”
Hartmann said the tool was built in March and deployed in April, and is available to health care providers at no cost.
“We want to make sure there’s no barrier to anyone participating if they need the information,” Hartmann said.
Right now the tool is only available for COVID-related data, but Hartmann said it’s possible it could be expanded to other health data in the future.
But for now, Hartmann said PHIX is getting good feedback from users about how it’s used, and that it also helps city epidemiologists start contact tracing sooner.
“Another thing that the tool does is automatically pushes the positive result to the epidemiologist so they can begin their case investigations immediately, rather than wait for someone to inform them,” Hartmann said.
Health data is valuable and susceptable, like everything else, to hacking and breaches. Hartmann said the PHIX tool is encrypted, kept in a secure network and requires two-step authentication to access. Only providers can access the data, and a health care provider can only access the data of patients in their care.
Hartmann said some labs in other cities are still trying to manage COVID-19 data manually or through large Excel files. In July, The New York Times published a story, “Bottleneck for U.S. Coronavirus Response: The Fax Machine,” which described problems in health departments across the United States caused by the country’s fragmented health system and out-of-date technology.
The tales of woe included one fax machine at the Harris County Public Health department in Houston becoming overwhelmed when a laboratory sent a large batch of test results, spraying hundreds of pages all over the floor.
“Certainly there’s a lot of space for El Paso to improve, as there is for everyone. But genuinely I think the systems we’ve put in place put us above even very large communities like Houston,” Hartmann said. “The way that they’re getting their results, electronically in a consistent format, it’s made such an impact operationally.”
The COVID-related health exchange is not yet used by New Mexico hospitals, but Hartmann said PHIX works with some clinics that have locations in New Mexico and welcome more.
“That border definitely doesn’t stop people from seeking care in both directions,” Hartmann said.
PHIX is a nonprofit group of different health providers in the city, including Emergence Health Network, El Paso Children’s, the city of El Paso Department of Public Health, El Paso County Medical Society, El Paso Health, Paso del Norte Health Foundation, University Medical Center, the Hospitals of Providence and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The nonprofit centralizes health information from the health providers to create a secure electronic community health record for each patient.
For more information about joining the PHIX COVID-related information exchange, visit PHIXnetwork.org.
“What we were founded to do was to make sure physicians have the clinical information they need to take care of their patients, regardless of where that patient has been seen in the community,” Hartmann said. “Especially in the emergency room, time is of the essence.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.