The latest courtroom go-round on the fate of the historic Duranguito neighborhood to make way for a new Downtown arena has ended up like other cases before it – on appeal.
Lawyers for historic preservationist Max Grossman and the city of El Paso spent hours at odds in a court hearing last Monday, arguing over whether a temporary order to keep the city from demolishing Downtown’s Duranguito neighborhood should be lifted.
The hearing was Grossman’s latest do-or-die effort to protect a five-acre area where El Paso’s frustrated city government badly wants to get started on a multipurpose arena as part of the $473 million quality of life bond proposition voters approved in 2012.
Ultimately, that would mean the demolition of a five-acre neighborhood just south of the city’s convention center that was the birthplace of El Paso in the mid-1850s. Grossman has recently alleged that the city also intends to level the buildings around Duranguito or about 11 acres in all.
The fate of the historic neighborhood, now nearly vacant, remains up in the air after a series of legal actions that began Tuesday with a full-day hearing before 384th District Court Judge Patrick Garcia.
The city’s private attorney, Mark Osborn of El Paso-based Kemp Smith law firm, sought to convince Garcia that the city and its consultants are intent on following the law while Grossman has unilaterally chosen to stand in the way of decisions voters and City Council have made.
Garcia issued a temporary restraining order against the city three weeks ago preventing the city from making any moves on Duranguito. But after hearing from both sides Tuesday, the judge issued an order Thursday lifting his order.
Grossman’s attorney Carlos Cardenas quickly appealed to El Paso’s 8th Court of Appeals, which imposed a new order blocking the city after striking down the city’s motion to recuse the 8th Court from hearing the case.
“The court hereby stays commencement of the project, including any demolition within the project footprint, until the court has had the opportunity to fully review this appeal,” the ruling read, promising to set up a schedule for both sides to submit their arguments in writing sometime “in the coming days.”
Other legal actions in the fight over Duranguito have gone down the same road to appeals and are parked before the Texas Supreme Court.
“The city continues to obtain favorable rulings in the lawsuits filed by the opposition,” City Attorney Karla Nieman said in a statement. “However, as expected, the opposition has filed an appeal and continues to delay this project through the court system, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.”
At issue in the latest case is the manner in which the city’s agent, Moore Archaeological Consulting of Austin, intends to carry out a required evaluation of the archaeological history of the site in light of recent discoveries and whether it complies with the Texas Antiquities Code.
In addition to being the spot where the city of El Paso began in the 1800s, Grossman and other historians say Duranguito was also the site of Mescalero encampments and a Spanish-organized “peace village” dating to the 1700s.
That information has been uncovered by historian Mark Santiago, who wrote all about it in his 2018 book, “A Bad Peace and a Good War: Spain and the Mescalero Apache Uprising of 1795-1799,” published by the University of Oklahoma.
Moore has evidently taken the position that the research could be done after Duranguito’s buildings are cleared away, while Grossman and archaeological authorities he’s relying on contend that it could be done without disturbing any of the buildings themselves.
Grossman, a tenured University of Texas at El Paso associate professor of art history and former member of the El Paso County Historical Commission, has another challenge to the city’s plans pending before the Texas Supreme Court.
That case is based on the 2012 ballot language and whether voters clearly understood that a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center described on the ballot was also going to serve as a basketball arena.
Osborn contended in court that Grossman is trying to impose his views on the city of El Paso and its citizens, noting that Grossman has the financial support of J.P. Bryan, a wealthy former oilman from Houston.
