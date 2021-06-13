In a normal year, and there hasn’t been one of those for a while, farmer Ben Ivey would have 1,800 acres of cotton planted by now and be looking for a great profit because cotton prices are way up.
But, this year, water is scarce as the American West grapples with a severe drought.
The season’s initial release of irrigation water from New Mexico’s Elephant Butte Lake that farmers like to see come down the Rio Grande in March or April came late, and water didn’t reach El Paso until the first week of this month.
And the irrigation season, which is set each year by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, will end weeks early in mid-August, leaving Elephant Butte Lake close to empty.
“Usually, we’d plant in April, but here it is June when we get the water, and there’s not enough time to make a crop, possibly, and we’re not going to take that risk because of the cost to put it in,” Ivey said.
