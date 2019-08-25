If your cellphone is on the Verizon network and you’ve noticed it hasn’t been working properly, the telecommunications giant says you’re not imagining things.
Last Monday, a wireless operator in Mexico turned on new cell sites near the border that have interfered with Verizon signals in the El Paso area. The result: dropped calls and slower data service for some customers, Verizon spokesperson Steve Van Dinter said.
“Please know we are doing everything we can to fix this and get the network back up to a level you deserve and have come to expect,” he stated in an email.
AT&T said it has not received any reports of service issues in the area. A T-Mobile spokesperson said they have not seen any issues due to the Mexican cell sites, either. “However, we’ll continue to monitor our network in the area and address any issues if they arise.”
The reason why some mobile carriers may have been impacted but not others is that they each broadcast over a certain spectrum or frequency “and it just so happens that the Mexican carrier is broadcasting on many of the same channels (Verizon uses) in the U.S.,” Van Dinter said.
Verizon is working with the Federal Communications Commission to resolve the problem but has not released a timeline for when it may be fixed.
“We are working with the FCC to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Van Dinter said.
In the meantime, the company has added capacity to its network in the area to minimize the impact.