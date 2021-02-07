A lot has changed in the decades since Wally Lowenfield drove his big, yellow Buick around El Paso.
The founder of the Casa Auto Group dealerships always had an eye for Buicks, said Luke Lowenfield, his grandson and the group’s vice president.
“I was talking to my grandmother, Pat, and she said this Buick thing started a long time ago,” Lowenfield said. “She said in 1950 when they started dating, he would pick her up in his yellow Buick and take her to the Buick dealership on Texas Street, then to the Oasis. But he was never able to get a Buick or GMC dealership.”
The Lowenfields will take the wheel at Crawford Buick GMC in a year that is ushering in a number of changes to the El Paso car market.
El Paso is a driving city, through and through. We love our cars.
But as the world continues to change, the El Paso market car now includes new ownership of old dealerships, more convenience for online car shopping and getting ready for a future with more electric vehicles.
Last week, the Casa Auto Group announced it had acquired the Crawford Buick GMC dealership, at 6800 Montana near the airport.
The deal had been a long time in the making, and the time was finally right, Luke Lowenfield said.
“We always had a car business acquaintanceship or friendship, and respected his dealership,” Lowenfield said of owner Travis Crawford. “He really cares about his people and takes good care of his employees. Those were some of the similarities in the culture we were drawn toward.”
He said he’d been in conversations with Crawford for over a decade. At the beginning of 2020, Casa got even closer to that acquisition, but then COVID hit.
Crawford said it was the right time to move on. He purchased the dealership in 1974 from Jimmy Nance, and said he’s had over 200,000 customers since.
“I looked all around for the perfect candidate to take care of my customers and employees, and the Lowenfields fit the bill perfectly,” Crawford said.
Crawford is originally from Grandfalls, Texas. He said he plans to spend time at his ranches in several states.
