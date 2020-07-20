A new esports drive-in gaming venue is on the horizon for Northwest El Paso.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported last week that Horizon Property Group, which owns the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, is building the gaming venues in four cities, including El Paso and Laredo.
The venue will be built with partner Harena Data LLC, an esports analytics company. Bill Dever, chief creative officer at Harena Data, confirmed the news to El Paso Inc. on Friday.
“It’s happening,” Dever said. “We’re planning to start work in about mid-August. It’s going to feature social distancing game play based out of cars and an interactive experience for the citizens of El Paso.”
Dever said the venue will be built near the Outlet Shoppes in Northwest El Paso.
Messages to Horizon Group Properties were not immediately returned. Dever said Harena Data has a long-term relationship with Horizon Group.
Esports is lucrative and fast-growing, with millions of fans and teams across the globe, and it has have piqued the curiosity of millions hunkered down in their homes due to the pandemic.
Esports players compete in tournaments, often for large sums of money.
The esports market is expected to pull in $1.1 billion in revenue in 2020, according to market research company Newzoo. That’s up 15.7%, from $950.6 million in 2019.
Some schools, including the El Paso Leadership Academy, a local charter school, have formed esports leagues for students.
A crucial component for esports is group play, which has been nearly impossible for months as the world trods through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re excited, and we think that this can be a real opportunity to fill some of the slack that COVID has created and to reemphasize community play for El Paso,” Dever said.
Jessica Herrera, the city’s economic development director, said no city incentives were involved in this specific project, but that a venue like that will do well near a retail center that, before the pandemic, got more than 11 million visitors per year.
“In terms of how retail is evolving, I think that developers and companies like Horizon Property Group are trying to think creatively and entertain and provide an experience,” Herrera said.
