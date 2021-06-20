Sporting purple shirts and smiles, El Paso’s welcome ambassadors have returned to Downtown.
The program, which deploys ambassadors to greet visitors, answer questions, provide maps, and, in general, show Sun City hospitality, had been paused due to the pandemic. It is operated by the Downtown Management District on weekends and Friday nights around the El Centro Shopping District and Las Plazas Arts District.
“Downtown El Paso keeps growing and evolving, even after the events of the year we just lived through,” Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the DMD, said in a news release. “Now more than ever visitors are looking for an opportunity to reunite with Downtown or experience it for the first time.
“We have lost some businesses but gained others and there is plenty to see and experience. For some, a visit Downtown may be the first since before the pandemic, so we want to ensure a friendly face is here to welcome them with useful guidance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.