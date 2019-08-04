“I think it helps me more than them. I have never met a population so grateful, a population that so much wants to do better,” says Dr. Qurana Mussef, known as Dr. Q.
She’s describing her work at the monthly medical clinic run by Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús, an El Paso nonprofit that has been working on the west edge of Juárez for many years.
I first learned of SPJ through its house-building efforts. Since 2006, SPJ has built more than 500 houses in this deeply impoverished area, houses distinctive with their yellow and green paint. When my wife, Julie, died in 2016, friends donated enough money in her memory to build a home for the Elvira Romero family, which had been living in a typical hovel made of plywood and cardboard tacked together. Although Romero died in January, it is this house that has stabilized her grandchildren and given them a path ahead in life.
The need for additional housing is still enormous. For that reason, SPJ is holding its annual fundraiser at the El Paso Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 2. More information is available at 915-449-5883 or online at SPJinc.org.
This is much more than a house-building program, however. It’s an economic development organization with many community programs. For example:
• SPJ opened the medical clinic in January 2014, and it has been operating at least monthly ever since. There are always 60 to 100 patients waiting, most of them women with children or grandchildren.
• The SPJ Mercado is a site where local businesses can function, thus creating a local economy.
• SPJ’s library is open seven days a week and offers a video and computer room as well as books for all ages.
• Two parks have been built. The Linda Daw Hudson Memorial Park for children up to the age of 12 has bicycles and playground equipment and is enclosed for safety with walls and a secure gate. The San Mateo Community Park is for teenagers and adults and has a soccer field and basketball court
• At the San Mateo Community Center, people can ask for assistance with food, housing, clothing and school sponsorships.
A new goal is to build a gym not only for sporting activities but also for music lessons and theater performances. The goal is to complete it by the fall of 2019.
As for the medical clinic, it is a moving experience for those who volunteer and the patients.
Luisa Sanchez, who plans to apply for medical school, says that both her parents were born in Juárez and she wants to give back to the community.
Dr. José Manuel de la Rosa, founding dean of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, spoke about the importance of the consistency of care provided by the clinic. He and the others also do volunteer work at Annunciation House in El Paso and on behalf of migrants.
The team leader is Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, an El Paso pediatrician with 39 years of experience who has been coming to the clinic for seven years. His goal is “to provide medical care to those who can least afford it – the poorest of the poor.”
It was Gutierrez who went to Washington, D.C. on July 12 to testify before a subcommittee of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ House Subcommittee on Oversight and Reform. The topic was medical care for migrants.
He pointed out that in 2014, his medical colleagues and he “were asked by Customs and Border Protection … to aid in delivering basic medical care to these refugees upon their arrival at the detention/holding facility. The medical care that we provided was seamless, and the refugees were taken care of in a humane manner.”
In September 2018, however, when the doctors offered their services to CBP to help at the tent city in Tornillo, they were turned down. These doctors are providing pro bono services at the various shelters in El Paso but not the CBP facilities. That, he says, “is a detriment to the services we are trying to provide as it disrupts continuity of medical care.”
He adds, “With the high number of children being held in these detention facilities, it is imperative that pediatricians be allowed in these places. Children are unique in that only a well-trained pediatrician will have the skills to pick up on the subtle signs in a child that can display as mildly ill and quickly progress to deathly sick.”
I also made another visit to the shelter in Deming, New Mexico.
“Our goal is to be the model shelter on the Southwest border,” Deming City Manager Aaron Sera said when I arrived with a load of food. A new influx of migrants, mostly from Brazil, had just arrived. As a way of making these migrants feel welcome, he and others made three large banners that say “Welcome” in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
It has been a struggle for Deming. CBP dumped several hundred migrants there in May and essentially said to Deming, “This is now your problem.” This small town with 14,000 people responded with a commitment and dedication that puts to shame the efforts of CBP with all its money.
This border journey was another chance to see both the good and the bad. On the one hand, we are extraordinarily lucky to have volunteers like those who run the shelter in Deming and the El Paso doctors who manage the SPJ clinic in Juárez. On the other hand, it’s tragic that our federal government with all its resources has taken a path marked only by inhumanity.
Morgan Smith lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico and travels to the border at least monthly to document conditions there. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.