This is what it looks like when wipes, latex products, fabric, feminine-hygiene products and other detritus clog El Paso’s water system – another impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a dirty job, and El Paso Water reported Tuesday that lift-station mechanics had to unclog the four pumps at the Montwood Lift Station more than 20 times over a four-day period. As quickly as crews unclogged one pump, another clogged. ‘This station is one of our newest lift stations and has the very best equipment,’ El Paso Water said in a news release. The utility says just the three Ps go in the toilet: pee, poop and toilet paper.

