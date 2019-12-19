The Dallas Morning News has named former UTEP President Diana Natalicio one of its Texan of the Year finalists.
The newspaper’s editorial board wrote Tuesday, “Hundreds of individuals from an array of fields have been named finalists over the years for our Texan of the Year award, but few — if any — have been as widely loved and admired as Natalicio, 80, an educator and administrator originally from St. Louis who for nearly half a century dedicated herself to making UTEP more accessible to students on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, regardless of the language they speak in their homes or their families’ income level.”
Natalicio retired as president of UTEP in August after more than 30 years growing and shaping the El Paso institution into a top-tier university.
The newspaper will publish the recipient of the award on Dec. 29. It is given to a person who has made a positive impact on the world and has inspired others. Last year’s recipient was Laura W. Bush.
The Dallas Morning News highlights several of Natalicio’s accomplishments, especially making higher education more accessible to students on both sides of the border while not lowering standards.
Instead, Natalicio worked closely with local school districts, community colleges and business and civic leaders to increase academic success and the college-readiness of students.
El Paso high schools in the past decade, the paper notes, have consistently scored near the top for the highest overall graduation rates among Texas’ major metropolitan areas.
“All of these achievements are tremendous, and unparalleled on most campuses in Texas or across the country,” the paper writes. “But what’s perhaps most impressive about Natalicio’s tenure at UTEP is the civility and grace with which she’s conducted herself, and the living example of inclusiveness and acceptance she’s provided Texans and all Americans in a time of growing divisiveness.”