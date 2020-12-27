There’s no getting around it: Downtown had a rough year.
Despite two long-awaited hotel openings, the coronavirus pandemic brought dwindling foot traffic to a part of town that city and business leaders have poured millions of dollars into revitalization and rehabbing.
Border restrictions and closures limited the number of Juárez shoppers filling up Downtown stores during the busiest shopping days of the year, events were canceled, businesses sent employees home to work, and tourism ground to a near hault.
But despite no tree-lighting ceremony or parade, and despite families being told not to travel for the holidays this year, Downtown could be faring worse at the end of 2020.
Bryan Crowe, general manager of Destination El Paso, said that although the city had losses in 2020 in terms of convention business and tourism, it is primed to be a stronger competitor once things do open back up.
“We took advantage of the fact that other destinations had to make tough decisions,” Crowe said. “We seized that opportunity to double down. Now everyone in the room trying to compete is quieter, and we’re one of the few people in the room.”
There’s still no convention business, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future, as the space remains a field site to treat COVID-19 patients.
But there are plenty of families walking around Downtown, especially in San Jacinto Plaza, which is still covered in lights despite the lack of any ceremony.
Hotels have seen a small bump in occupancy, driven in part by nurses and other health care personnel that were shuttled in to help the city’s overwhelmed hospitals.
Crowe said there’s about 600 to 800 individuals that are staying in El Paso to help support the hospitals, which has led to a boost in hotel occupancy rates above 60%.
The occupancy rate bottomed out in April, Crowe said, and has hovered in the mid-50% typically.
“We expect our occupancy will roll back into that as the COVID cases start going back to normal and hospitals are able to operate without outside support,” Crowe said.
Crowe and his team also work to bring large conventions to the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. Normally, he said, they work a couple of years ahead when booking conventions, but now they are looking out even further.
For organizations that booked and then canceled conventions this year, there’s no guarantee to hold the event in the same city the following year. Oftentimes a group is already committed to a location for the following year.
So Crowe said his team has had to set their sights on 2023, 2024 and beyond.
“A lot of associations were very concerned about how long the pandemic would last, even if they were allowed to travel,” Crowe said. “A lot chose to cancel outright, and we’ll have to earn that business again. We’ll have to go and sell El Paso for future years.”
Destination El Paso, which handles the city’s convention and tourism efforts, laid off about 75% of its staff, Crowe said. The layoffs came mostly from the venue operations side, including positions in cleaning, hospitality and marketing.
The department is funded primarily by hotel occupancy tax revenue and from building revenues from events at the Plaza Theatre and Abraham Chavez Theatre, which used to bring in about $500,000 per month, Crowe said.
He said the sales team, which looks for convention business, was mostly preserved.
“We didn’t want to lose any momentum. If we had a whole year where we had no sales effort we’d be losing 2022, 2023, 2024. We wanted to make sure we remained aggressive in group sales,” Crowe said. “It’s difficult to plan when you don’t know what the future is. It doesn’t stop us from doing it.”
