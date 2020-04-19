As headline after headline rolls in about shuttering meat factories, depleted grocery stores and uncertain food chain security, local groups are working overtime to strengthen El Paso’s access to fresh, healthy food.
Desert Spoon Food Hub, a regional nonprofit, recently received a $150,000 healthy food financing grant from El Paso County. Adriana Clowe, president and director of operations for Desert Spoon, said the grant is helping the nonprofit expand its operations.
The grant helped Desert Spoon relocate its operations from Las Cruces to El Paso. The nonprofit is building out a warehouse and distribution center in Central El Paso, and will eventually open a retail grocery store for the surrounding neighborhoods.
Additionally, Desert Spoon offers a box service that delivers fresh, local produce to participants every week. Clowe said the box subscriptions have tripled in the past few weeks, and the group has also expanded its service area to more ZIP codes.
“People are kind of waking up to the idea that we need to invest into our local producers and food system to make sure we’re secure when these destructions occur,” Clowe said.
Desert Spoon sources its products from several small farms in the borderland. The group also works with the La Montañita food co-op in Albuquerque to coordinate the movement of produce and other food throughout the region.
Clowe said some of their vendors are experiencing the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated closures.
For example, some of the farms have school districts as one of their main customers and are paid higher for that produce. Since schools are closed, they’ve had to try and shift their product into the retail market.
“For us, the challenge is that they’re concerned with saturating the market with product and that we won’t have the ability to move it,” Clowe said. “Right now we’re not in a high production season. That won’t happen for a month or month and a half. When that happens, we’ll have to be extremely geared up and connected to move product.”
There are four people who run Desert Spoon – Clowe, Vanessa Brady, Patsy Stallworth and Rachael Ryan. Clowe said the group has stayed incredibly busy, especially during the box subscription uptick.
“If we weren’t in a pandemic, we’d be hiring to handle this,” Clowe said. “We’ll probably hit a capacity that we can’t handle and lock it at that number. Hopefully when this passes we’ll be able to take in volunteers and hire new personnel to handle the increase.”
The county’s healthy food financing grants are awarded to groups that want to open or expand healthy food options in primarily disadvantaged parts of town, improve fresh food inventory at an existing store or develop real estate that will house a grocery store. Each grant runs between $18,600 to $150,000.
El Paso County commissioners last year approved setting aside $500,000 to fund the grants. The funding comes from the county’s economic development impact fund.
Xtreme Core Fitness in Horizon was another recipient of the healthy food financing grant and received $18,600 to expand its meal prep services.
Desert Spoon was established after Clowe moved back from Houston and saw that El Paso didn’t have a service to get fresh, local produce delivered.
Clowe said the subscription boxes allow for older and at-risk populations to still receive fresh produce without having to trek to the grocery store. She added that the region needs to up its production in order to strengthen local food supply chains that can weather national disruptions.
Desert Spoon also provides services like projections and planning for farms that want to increase their production capabilities, Clowe said.
“It’ll take policy work, initiative from organizations to lead the forefront, and the consumers,” Clowe said. “They are the ones that put their dollar where we see value.”
