A dream more than five years in the making, the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso begins classes on July 6. Last week, the university celebrated the completion of the school’s oral health clinic. Top: Woody Hunt, left, and TTUHSC President Dr. Richard Lange, cut the ribbon. Below left: school Dean Dr. Richard Black gives a tour of the clinic. Below right: Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell.
Construction of the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic is finished and university faculty and staff, along with community leaders, donors and local dentists celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.
The 38,000-square-foot clinic is equipped with 130 treatment chairs where students at the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine, under the supervision of faculty, will provide oral health care to the El Paso community. The facility also has nine multipurpose suites, two special needs suites, five pediatric suites, five oral surgery suites and six faculty practice rooms.
At the event, the GECU Foundation announced a $323,000 gift to the dental school in support of the Deans Excellence Fund and student scholarships.
The clinic will provide reduced-cost dental care, but is not yet open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.